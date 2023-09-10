Bridgewater College picked up its first victory of the season with no small help from junior running back Kennedy Fauntleroy.
In his career-best outing, Fauntleroy rushed for 163 yards on 20 rushes and scored four touchdowns en route to the Eagles taking down non-conference foe Southern Virginia 35-9 on Saturday in Buena Vista.
Fauntleroy's performance may have surprised some, but none more than BC third-year head coach Scott Lemn. Lemn knew Fauntleroy had the potential and showed signs of it last year, but an injury suffered early in the season put him a step back.
"He's really a guy that's battled back from injury," Lemn said. "We had the expectation that he could perform this way, and now we'll look for some consistency out of it."
Lemn felt they got themselves into situations they didn't want to be in at times on Saturday, noting they had a three-and-out that led to a snap over the punter's head for a safety — a miscue they suffered from in Week 1.
Overall, Lemn was satisfied with his team's ability to bounce back from the lopsided loss to Susquehanna and leave Southern Virginia victorious.
"For the most part, I was really pleased with our effort," Lemn said. "There's obviously some things we need to clean up, but that [Southern Virginia] was a team that improved from Week 1 to Week 2 as well, so credit to them for getting back to it and working to improve."
Bridgewater scored on the game's opening drive as Fauntleroy found the end zone on a 1-yard carry — capping off an eight-play, 46-yard drive. Southern Virginia nabbed a safety early in the second quarter after the Eagles fumbled a punt snap.
Fauntleroy muscled his way in for another six points on a 2-yard pickup to finish off a 14-play, 63-yard drive by Bridgewater with just over five minutes left in the first half. The Knights responded by opening the second half with a five-play, 78-yard drive that ended in a touchdown.
Fauntleroy went to work again and broke free of the defense for a massive 54-yard touchdown run with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter. The Baltimore native wasn't done there, however, as he legged out a 68-yard touchdown run three minutes later for his fourth rushing touchdown of the game.
The Eagles held down defensively for the remainder of the second half, and quarterback Malcolm Anderson added some insurance with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter when he found the end zone on a one-yard run — ending an 11-play, 83-yard drive.
Freshman quarterback Jaicere Bateman threw 27-of-39 for 249 yards in his first career game for Bridgewater. Anderson rushed for 18 yards on four carries, while Ian Browne grabbed four catches for 34 yards.
The Eagles (1-1) return home to host N.C. Wesleyan on Saturday at 2 p.m. in non-conference action. Bridgewater is back to winning ways following the road victory, and a tough one at that. Lemn noted that the weather delay threw a wrench in the day, but he was happy with how his team responded.
"This was a tough road game," Lemn said. "Just because of the elements that were involved [and] the way the day went. It was a hard day to go take that long of a break. … At the same time, I thought our guys really responded well after the break. That was probably one of the most pleasing parts of the day."
