SALEM — Bridgewater battled until the final horn, but it wasn't enough.
The sixth-seeded Eagles pulled every trick out of the book, from drilling 15 3-pointers to full-court pressing on every possession, giving a nationally-ranked squad all it could handle in their postseason opener.
They drew many intentional fouls in the final minutes to gain an advantage. Ultimately, they came up short, falling 94-90 to third-seeded Guilford in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball quarterfinals on Friday at the Salem Civic Center.
Grad student Andy Pack and senior Liam Caswell poured their hearts out in what ended up being their final Bridgewater game. Caswell led the Eagles with 27 points, while Pack tallied 24 points.
It was an emotional moment for Pack and the Eagles following the final buzzer, but they knew they had done everything possible to win.
"We fought until the end," Pack said. "I'm so proud of everyone on our team. Me and Liam being seniors, we led us tonight — but it was a team effort all season. I love my teammates so much and I couldn't ask anything else from them."
Pack noted he and Caswell didn't play too well at the start of the year. He's happy to see how they've improved over this season and that they're leaving Bridgewater together.
"We've been through a lot," Pack said. "A lot of injuries, a lot of practices, a lot of blood, sweat and tears. I love that kid and wouldn't wanna go out with anyone else."
Caswell said the team is proud of their effort and the progression they've made throughout the season.
"[Guilford] is a really good team and we gave them a run," Caswell said. "We had some defensive breakdowns and whatnot, but we played our hearts out and we're proud of the way we left this season."
As Caswell leaves Bridgewater, he'll miss his teammates, whom he calls his brothers. Their effort on Friday says a lot about the team's bond.
"We played for each other and we played for each other all season," Caswell said. "We love each other. I don't think there's a closer team in the ODAC than us. That's how we play, we play for each other."
The Eagles trailed by as many as 12 in the first half but cut the deficit to three by the period's end. Pack led Bridgewater with 12 points in the half.
The Eagles notched 15 3-pointers, but the Quakers matched it with 13.
Bridgewater lost the rebounding battle 38-25.
"We had probably more within 5-point games than anyone in the country," Pack said. "We were in another one tonight and we just couldn't quite get it done. They hit some big shots [and] we hit some big shots, but I'm just proud of the way we battled. Obviously I wish we could win, but I'm happy with the way my career ended."
BC head coach Steve Enright said Caswell and Pack didn't want the game to end, and it showed in the fight they gave.
"The fight was incredible," Enright said. "I love those guys to death and I said in the locker room that they're going to be the reason why we're on the mountaintop. [When] we're ranked, we're the top couple seed in this conference tournament. … They're going to be the foundation of the guys that started it. I mean that, and I'm going to miss them."
Enright and his team have been in many neck-and-neck battles this season, so he was convinced they would have the advantage down the stretch.
He noted it was the first time since 2009 and 2010 that they made it to Salem two years in a row. He feels they made significant strides defensively, with their leadership and the ability to keep fighting.
Despite their season ending, Enright is proud of their growth this year and feels the best is yet to come.
"We've got a really good young core of guys that should be returning," Enright said. "It's got to burn them a little bit in the off-season. They gotta put some time in and they have to get better. We got to keep recruiting and building. … This league is as good as any in the country. I challenge you to find, in other leagues, a sixth seed that looks like us or a seventh seed that looks like Virginia Wesleyan. … We just have to keep getting better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.