It was a dominant effort from start to finish.
Bridgewater cruised past Cedar Crest 5-0 in non-conference field hockey action at home on Sunday.
The Eagles, who outshot the visitors 26-3 and had a 10-1 advantage in penalty corners, were led by freshman standout Lexi Francis with three goals in the home victory.
Sophomore midfielder Carynn Klingler and junior forward Emily Tyler had a goal apiece.
Klinger also had an assist for Bridgewater, while Autumn Just added another.
The Eagles (2-1) are back home Wednesday against Christopher Newport at 4 p.m.
