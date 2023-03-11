BRIDGEWATER — It was a long day at the Jopson Athletic Complex, but Bridgewater left its home field with two significant victories on Thursday.
The Eagles took the first game of a doubleheader by a score of 3-2 and followed that with a 5-3 victory over non-conference in-state opponent Mary Washington at home.
“We played a really tough first 10 games, so then we could come back and be prepared for situations like this,” Eagles third-year head coach Megan Pleskovic said. “We knew to push through. We knew that different roles were going to come in, and we were going to get wins on our side.”
Tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh in the opener, standout junior first baseman Jazmyne Smith reached first on an error, allowing center fielder Brooklynn Fridley, a Page County alum, to come home from third for the game-winning run.
Pleskovic said her team’s competitive baserunning and ability to put the ball in play and make things happen were the keys to victory.
“We have a ton of speed and a good amount of pop,” Pleskovic said. “That combination was very beneficial in that first game and aggressive baserunning was what won us that game.”
Bridgewater found itself in a 3-0 hole in the fifth inning, but it wouldn’t be denied the win, as it knotted the game at three in the bottom of the fifth with scores from Molly Ecroyd, Torie Shifflett, and Hannah Mahan.
Freshman Andrea Savage put the BC Eagles in control when she jacked up a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, putting the game to bed.
Pleskovic was pleased with her team’s ability to trust the process at the plate. They got the job done with a mix of speed and clutch runners.
“We were able to wreak some havoc,” Pleskovic said. “[UMW] came in, did a good job, and we just had those clutch hits when we needed them.”
Savage said the team’s come a long way since their eight-game trip to Florida, where they went 2-6.
“We were down at the very beginning,” Savage said. “I feel we’ve come back, we’ve pushed and we’ve done some good things and bad things, and the good things pushed through [on Thursday], I think.”
Savage knew the second the bat met the ball in the sixth inning. As it was going over for a home run, she said, it was a moment she’d never forget.
Pleskovic said Savage’s transition into collegiate play has been great to see.
“The biggest thing right off the bat is the pace,” Pleskovic said. “It can sometimes be overwhelming as a freshman, you just have to get in your groove and she’s finding it.”
Shifflett, a former standout player at Turner Ashby High, notched three hits between the two games. The graduate student felt the team performed well from top to bottom and is excited to see their progression over this year.
“We really battled,” Shifflett said. “Offensively and defensively, we made a lot of big plays in big situations. [I’m] really proud of this team and how far we’ve come from the beginning of the season, our first games against Greensboro, until now. I’m just excited moving forward.”
The Eagles managed to ride the energy of the fifth inning in the second game into the sixth to regain control. Shifflett knows that in softball, momentum is enormous.
“I’ve been playing softball for 19 years now,” Shifflett said. “It’s ride or die when it comes to that momentum. Once it’s in your hand, hits are contagious and everybody feeds off each other’s energy.”
On Wednesday, the Eagles (5-7) travel to Marymount for doubleheader non-conference action. Pleskovic said their six-day game break would focus on recovery.
“We’ve played 12 games in about a two-week span, so we’re good and tired,” Pleskovic said. “[We’re] getting home, getting a good reset, getting caught up on our classes and then coming back and cleaning some of the little things throughout this game — mostly some defensive stuff. We’ll be back on track [Wednesday].”
