BRIDGEWATER — Despite giving Washington and Lee all it could handle for much of the night on Wednesday, Bridgewater came up short of victory in its final regular-season game inside Nininger Hall.
The Eagles were within one with 42 seconds left after a layup by Shod Smith, but a 3-pointer from Sam Wise with 16 seconds to go ultimately sealed Bridgewater's fate in a 74-68 loss to the Generals in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball action at BC.
BC head coach Steve Enright said they had a breakdown defensively, and the late 3-pointers from Washington & Lee proved to be the difference.
"The late 3 was tough," Enright said. "In hindsight, I wish I would've called timeout after Shod's layup, but I wanted to save timeouts for the offense with 40-and-change seconds left and it didn't bounce our way."
The Eagles trailed virtually the entire game, only leading for a brief point at the beginning of the first half. Washington and Lee led by 10 at the half as the Eagles struggled to find their footing — shooting 5-of-26 from the field.
"We dug ourselves a hole in the first half offensively," Enright said. "Their plan worked, they just packed it in and dared us to shoot, and we missed wide-open 3s."
These two teams met on Jan. 25, when Washington & Lee claimed an 87-82 home win. Enright said they changed their offensive approach, but Washington & Lee made dramatic adjustments.
"They figured out our pressure," Enright said. "We've been pressing as of late [and] we really pressed them in that game. The first time at their place, we turned them over 21 times and they only turned it over seven times in this game. … They had good adjustments and they had guys make some key plays when it counted."
The Eagles were outrebounded 48-36. Enright said they need to be better at boxing out and ending possessions, which plagued them in the second half.
Liam Caswell led the Eagles with 16 points and three rebounds, followed by Alec Topper with 14 points and nine boards. Smith led with five assists, while Aaron Oates tallied an impressive five blocks.
Caswell and the team knew they could've won on Wednesday, but they can't hang their heads as they have three regular-season games remaining.
"We know we can battle back," Caswell said. "We've been down before and we've come back and won. … I think we really tried to lock in for the second half, protect the glass and take good shots."
Caswell thinks they did so, but ultimately more was needed.
Going into the game, he knew Washington & Lee's speed would be the biggest challenge.
"We know they're a fast-paced team, they get a lot of shots and they score a lot of points," Caswell said. "We were trying to prevent that. We felt we did a good job, but we felt we let them get too many offensive rebounds and having a couple breakdowns at the end hurt us really bad."
Caswell knows they're always in a game like they've shown throughout the year.
The Eagles (11-11, 6-7 ODAC) will look to bounce back when they travel to Randolph on Saturday.
Enright said he'll probably go back and look at how they could've improved rebounding and what they could've done differently in the final two minutes.
Enright said that when looking at the ODAC top to bottom, they're all competitive teams that are hard to be blown out.
"They're going to be close games," Enright said. "There's no cupcakes in our schedule, so we have to get comfortable winning with tight margins."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.