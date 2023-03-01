Behind tremendous improvement in the second round, Bridgewater women’s golf earned a runner-up finish in at Pfeiffer Spring Invitational in Ocean Isle, N.C.
Eagles senior Savannah Scott led her team, posing her second-lowest score of the season with a 77 on the day, while Madolin Neff, also a senior, posted a much-needed 79.
"Savannah has a quiet strength," BC head coach John Rogers said. "She’s been elevating our program for four years. She was a bit deflated to open the season with a rough round yesterday, but turned things around, showing again what a great competitor, she is."
Sophomore Sophia Martone came in with an 82 in the second round, but still managed to finish as the team’s overall leader for the week and finished in a tie for fifth individually. That gives her six straight top-five finishes, dating back to last year.
"We had very little time to prepare for competition this week since season started just a week ago," Rogers said. "But yesterday was still surprising in terms of our team turning in such a high score. That's what made today so enjoyable — we went from 26 strokes over our average yesterday, to a stroke under our average today. We were able to jump three D-II teams and actually got within 11 strokes of the leaders, and it showed that our ladies take pride in what they do."
