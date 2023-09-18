Bridgewater Rose To The Occasion On Family Weekend

BRIDGEWATER — As the victory bell continued to sound just outside the Jopson Athletic Complex on Saturday, fifth-year defensive end Preston Turner knew how memorable this win was to him and the entire Bridgewater team.
"Being able to see everybody's family here, that's an even better feeling," Turner said. "Now, we get to go spend time with our families and enjoy the weekend."
On a gorgeous, sunny day at Jopson in front of a packed house, the Bridgewater Eagles coasted to a 41-12 non-conference victory over the N.C. Wesleyan Battling Bishops.
En route to that win, Turner would make perhaps the biggest play of his collegiate career.
Looking to punt on fourth-and-1, the snap went straight to Turner, who took it all the way to the end zone for a 71-yard touchdown run — sending the Eagles fans into a frantic celebration.
"We were practicing all week [and] we knew it could hit," senior wide receiver Tyler Gilliam said. "Preston's my guy, and I'm happy for him."
The play was a surprise to many watching, even to fifth-year quarterback Malcolm Anderson — who was 11-of-18 passing for 105 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday.
"I didn't know we were faking it, so they faked me out, too," Anderson said. "When I saw him running — he was a running back — I was just like, 'Just go, just go.' He got the block, and I think that was a big play for us. The stands blew up, which sometimes is all you need — so I was happy."
Turner was happy to relive his high school glory days, noting he hadn't crossed the goal line since then. Surrounded by his family and teammates following the win, Turner was ready to enjoy the rest of the weekend festivities and celebrate with a bite to eat at Texas Roadhouse.
"I get to spend time with my family," Turner said. "I get to spend time with my teammates and coaches, who are also my family. It's an amazing feeling, especially with a win. Now, I'm about to go feed my belly and about to enjoy this weekend with my family."
There were many feel-good stories among the Bridgewater camp on Saturday, including the battle of the Drumgoole brothers, Cedric and Christian. With just over seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Cedric, a junior receiver, nabbed a 15-yard touchdown pass from Anderson.
Standing on the opposing sideline was younger brother Christian, who notched a touchdown reception of his own in the third quarter off a 45-yard pass.
Their performances not only came on BC Family Weekend but also on older brother Cedric's birthday.
"How cool for that family," third-year BC head coach Scott Lemn said. "I know one brother won and one brother lost, but for the production each of those players had for their team, those are just two really cool things."
It took until the second quarter for the Eagles to put points on the board, and they also battled through a third-quarter and early fourth-quarter stalemate. Nevertheless, Bridgewater made the plays when needed, leaving Gilliam satisfied when the final whistle blew.
"Of course, it's great to get the win," Gilliam said. "Love to have family here. We started off slow, but we put it together."
Lemn knew how important this past weekend was for multiple reasons, but they want to be at their best anytime they're in front of a home crowd.
"You want to be able to go ring the bell," Lemn said. "Obviously, we've got recruits that were here on campus [and] we had two guys whose birthdays were today — so we got [a chance] to celebrate those guys with their teammates. Anytime after a win, you just leave feeling better."
For Anderson, he was happy to be able to leave Jopson victorious, something he noted they didn't do the last time out in their crushing 51-19 loss to Susquehanna.
Whether it's family weekend or not, Anderson said he wants to send the fans home happy.
"We didn't win the last time when family was here, so it meant we had to win this time," Anderson said. "That's all. It's just about getting the win in front of family. [It's a] good environment and always is — 10-0, 0-10, it doesn't matter our record. The fans are going to come out, so we try our best to prepare and put points on the board for them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.