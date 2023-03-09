BRIDGEWATER — After winning 26 games and making it to the third game of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament's Final Weekend last season, Bridgewater is looking to raise the bar higher.
Yet, the 2023 season hasn't started ideally for the Eagles (4-9), as they started the year off by dropping their first five games. They've since picked up non-conference wins over Penn State-Altoona, SUNY Oneonta, Mary Baldwin, and nationally-ranked Christopher Newport.
"Obviously, it's not what we expected to come out here to," BC junior infielder Brandan Hartman said. "We're just hanging in there together. We're tough, we're gritty, and [we're] going to keep on pushing. It's not how you start, it's how you finish."
Bridgewater head coach Ben Spotts, a BC alum and former assistant coach, is in the midst of his fourth season with the Eagles. Spotts said consistency is the most significant challenge they've dealt with thus far.
"That's probably the biggest thing that our guys have tried to learn," Spotts said. "Every year is new. We had a really good year last year, we had some guys do some good things for us [and] we have guys in our program still here that have done a lot of things."
Spotts said every year is a new start. He feels they've played solid baseball this season, but they've sometimes gotten in their own way.
"I think this team has learned that our biggest goal at the end of the day is to manage ourselves," Spotts said. "If we can go out, throw strikes and be consistent on the mound, if we can have timely at-bats and [a] good approach at the plate, if we can make routine plays defensively, we'll give ourselves a chance late."
Spotts knows he has players who have done that before, including ace Reid Long, last year's ODAC Pitcher of the Year.
Long has made four appearances on the mound this season and is tied for the team's most strikeouts with 14. Long said he doesn't try to think much of the stellar stats. Instead, he focuses on what he has to do to help his team.
"[I] just go out there and throw strikes," Long said. "[I] just help my team out and try to give them the best chance to win a game."
Long feels he's not in the pitching form he was last year, but he's focused on returning to where he was and throwing more strikes.
"That's kind of my goal is to be able to locate well and throw strikes well," Long said. "I haven't been where I need to be, but I'm consistently working hard to get back there."
On the batting side of things, Hartman leads the Eagles in hits (24), RBIs (18), and doubles (11) through 13 games.
"I feel pretty good, but everything can always be better," Hartman said. "There's always room for improvement."
The Bridgewater team has a fresh crop of talent, too, with 11 first-year players this season and eight returning seniors.
Long said the team camaraderie has been great, whether on or off the field.
"Everybody gets along really well," Long said. "This really is like a big family. We all love each other, there aren't any cliques or groups on the team. Everybody sits with everybody [and] everybody hangs out. [The] freshmen, sophomores, juniors [and] seniors, we'll all be hanging out on the weekends and during the week. We all joke around and play around the field, as well. I think we have a really good group this year, we all get along really well."
Spotts has told his guys early in the year that they give themselves a chance when they do things right. When they get in the way of themselves, they run into trouble.
Spotts believes that's for anyone in baseball. He said it starts with a good day on the mound and playing solid defense. Spotts knows only some days will be good at the plate, but if they can find consistency in pitching and defense, they'll be better.
"I think we've shown spurts of it, it's just trying to find that rhythm we have to have for our season," Spotts said.
Spotts is excited about where the team is and feels the best is yet to come. He said their goal last year — and every year — is to get to the final four of the ODAC tournament.
Spotts tries not to look too far ahead, however, as he knows it's best to take the season one step at a time.
"You just take it day to day, pitch by pitch and game by game," Spotts said. "I think there's some expectation to have a good year, but I also know that's out of our control. What we can control is our everyday effort, our attitude and just try to stack good days on top of each other."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.