BRIDGEWATER — It’s been a great week for Bridgewater running back Kennedy Fauntleroy.
Fresh off a career-best four rushing touchdowns in Bridgewater’s 35-9 victory over Southern Virginia, the junior earned Old Dominion Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors for his effort.
All happening prior to his birthday on Thursday, Fauntleroy had little time to celebrate, as the Eagles have been focused on getting prepared to take on N.C. Wesleyan on family weekend this Saturday at the Jopson Athletic Complex at 2 p.m.
“[I] took it all in during the weekend,” Fauntleroy said. “I was looking at the film over and over again, just being excited that I did that good. That was pretty much it. After the weekend was over, I was like, ‘Back to work.’”
Fauntleroy’s performance on Saturday didn’t surprise third-year BC head coach Scott Lemn, and Lemn expects to see similar results from him moving forward.
“We knew his explosive ability,” Lemn said. “To see that and to have him perform that way, it lets you know he can get some tough yards, but he can take it the distance, too, and not get caught.”
After a dismal 51-19 loss to nationally-ranked Susquehanna in Week 1, Fauntleroy feels Saturday’s win will give them the boost they need to rack up more victories.
“I feel like we can definitely get back on track with this win,” Fauntleroy said. “I feel like we found out who we are more from this win.”
The Eagles took down the Battling Bishops in a decisive 48-7 road victory a year ago. If you ask fifth-year defensive end Preston Turner about that, he’ll tell you that’s old news. Turner said they don’t think about last season and treat every opponent with a clean slate.
“We’re worried about this year,” Tucker said. “N.C. Wesleyan is a good football team. Any college team that has the ability to line up on the field with any other team is a great football team. We’re going to treat them like any other opponent. We just got to go out there and execute the game plan.”
As far as the game plan goes, Tucker said it’s plain and simple for the defense.
“The game plan this week is a goose egg,” Tucker said. “That’s our goal. Holding them to zero points, we’d love to do that every week.”
Lemn has seen explosiveness out of N.C. Wesleyan in its first two games. The Battling Bishops are capable of making tackles for loss, Lemn said, and that’s an aspect that they were able to execute against them last year.
Lemn said the focus on Saturday will be to avoid N.C. Wesleyan’s explosiveness, and not fall victim to what was detrimental to them in last year’s game.
“A year ago, they hit us on an explosion pass early in the game,” Lemn said. “We gave up 10 tackles for loss in that game. Those are things we’re trying to prevent in this game. I think we know if we play our game, we’ll be able to take the upper hand, hopefully. More than anything, we’re trying to prevent those explosives that negative towards us.”
It’s family weekend at Jopson on Saturday, and being two hours away from where he plays, Fauntleroy said much of his family will be in attendance.
“I’m just excited to see my family,” Fauntleroy said. “My family can see me play. It’s a blessing.”
Family is one of the most important aspects of Turner’s life, but he’s not going to lose focus on the task at hand. Turner considers his team family as well, and he knows they have a job to do.
“I’ve always looked at it as God, family, football,” Turner said. “Family is the second most important thing in my life. Not only do I get to see my family this weekend, but I get to go out and get on the field with my family. This is a special weekend, but I’m not going to lose sight of anything. At the end of the day, we have something we have to go out and do ourselves.”
