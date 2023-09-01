BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College is set to take its home field on Saturday for the first game of the season.
The Eagles have a tough first task in Week 1 as they’ll take on Susquehanna, which was ranked 22nd nationally in the preseason polls, at the Jopson Athletic Complex at 2 p.m.
BC head coach Scott Lemn said it’s been exciting to prepare for an opponent, but the mindset in practice has remained the same.
“It’s something we’re really looking forward to,” Lemn said. “Just understanding the corrections we’ve been making, we’ve got to be able to apply those this week.”
Lemn believes having a formidable opponent in Susquehanna to kick off the season will be beneficial for them, adding that it’s often in college football that two strong teams will square off in Week 1.
“You start your season off with high expectations,” Lemn said. “There’s no easing into it. We had a great series with Gettysburg all those years, but Gettysburg hasn’t been that competitive with Susquehanna. I think it’s given our guys a heightened preparation for this game.”
Quarterback Malcolm Anderson is looking to capitalize on all the work Bridgewater has put in since its loss to Apprentice in the Neptune Bowl last year. The graduate student said facing an opponent of Susquehanna’s caliber will get them prepared for the postseason.
“It’s just another test,” Anderson said. “We see their ranking and everything, but we’re a good football team just as well as they are. We’re looking for a good game.”
Anderson and Jaylen Wood saw their fair share of action behind center last year, and Lemn expects to have the same two-person quarterback dynamic this season. Lemn said anytime two guys are playing evenly well, they’re both getting playing time.
“That’s what’s happened there,” Lemn said. “Those guys continue to excel. We’ll evaluate things as they go each day.”
Wide receiver Viante Tucker is geared up for his final season at Bridgewater and said he plans to take his game to the next level.
“This year, I want to go a little harder than what I did the year before,” Tucker said. “I want to be a great teammate to all the guys that’s around me and set the culture for Bridgewater football. That’s the most exciting thing about it.”
The Eagles have many returning players for this season after going 9-2 and undefeated at home a year ago. Tucker believes that experience will be key to their success again this season.
“We’ve had a good run,” Tucker said. “It’s been all fun, and now, we’re ready to get down to business.”
Tucker is anticipating watching all the Bridgewater fans file into Jopson on Saturday and said his mom would be in attendance following a trip to Europe.
“Everybody enjoys the tailgate spots,” Tucker said. “We like to see a lot of people fill the stands and everything like that. My mom is going to be able to come, she just got back from Europe. It’s a good time to be at Jopson.”
Anderson said explosion plays will be a huge factor on Saturday, and if they can connect on more of them than Susquehanna, they’ll be in good shape. Anderson believes it’ll take an all-around effort to leave Week 1 with a win.
“We’ve got to be able to move the ball as an offense,” Anderson said. “We’ve got an outstanding defense. We’ve got to be consistent, not overthinking, taking what’s there, and being able to connect on the big plays when they come — because they will.”
When the final whistle blows on Saturday, Lemn is hopeful that they’re looked at as a team who are meeting the expectations they’ve set for themselves.
“It’s a team that hopefully people appreciate the effort that we play with,” Lemn said. “On top of that, I hope people are saying, ‘Gosh, that’s going to be a formidable opponent.’ More than anything, I think that’s what our guys want people to see.”
