BRIDGEWATER — The first game of the season for Bridgewater College ended with a subdued walk back to the locker room.
The Eagles worked from behind throughout the first half, getting within a touchdown at one point. Yet, anything they gained on No. 22 Susquehanna was subsequently lost in the second half, as they were only able to garner three points in the third quarter and ultimately fell to the River Hawks 51-19 at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
Third-year BC head coach Scott Lemn said there’s no good answers to their performance Saturday, because if there were, it would’ve been displayed on the field.
The key word for Lemn was “uncharacteristic” in describing their season-opening loss.
“This has been a team that’s had consistency,” Lemn said. “We’ve got to find it. It doesn't happen by magic, but [Saturday] there were a lot of uncharacteristic things. … We’ll assess the film. In life, you have games like this.”
The Eagles struggled to capitalize in pivotal situations, going a dismal 1-of-12 on third down conversions, while Susquehanna managed to rack up 22 first downs compared to Bridgewater’s 11. Lemn knew they had their opportunities, but unfortunately, they weren’t able to execute.
“We knew those critical situations would be big for us,” Lemn said. “One-of-12 [on third down] doesn’t get it done. I know there’s opportunities there, but from a play-calling aspect, we’ve got to have our quarterback in better rhythm. From a player’s aspect in coaching our players, we’ve got to have guys finishing better.”
With 6:41 remaining in the second quarter, Susquehanna’s punt snap went over the punter’s head and back into its own end zone for a safety — the exact same scenario that happened to Bridgewater in the first.
With the score 23-9, Brendan Robinson took the kickoff following the safety back for an 82-yard touchdown to make it a one-touchdown game. Momentum shifted again, however, as Bridgewater fumbled with under two minutes left in the second, allowing Susquehanna’s Josh Lesesne to scoop it up and take it 12 yards into the end zone.
From there, the River Hawks outscored Bridgewater 21-3 in the second half and coasted to the victory — ending its seven-game home winning streak dating back to October 2021. Lemn said the tide turned in Susquehanna’s favor after the fumble recovery touchdown — and it showed.
“We’ve been a second-half team,” Lemn said. “Successful teams are second half teams. They’re able to come out and execute things in the second half. … You go into halftime knowing the first drive out is really important. They [Susquehanna] go out and go on a six-minute drive at the start of the second half. Good teams can’t have that happen to them. I think that really set the tone.”
Quarterback Malcolm Anderson showed spurts of explosiveness Saturday, throwing 7-for-13 with 153 passing yards and a touchdown. Cedric Drumgoole led Bridgewater’s receiving squad with five grabs for 95 yards, while sophomore linebacker Aaron Nice earned a career-high 13 total tackles.
The Eagles (0-1) get their chance to bounce back Saturday at Southern Virginia at 1 p.m.
Moving forward, the mentality in the Bridgewater camp won’t be to have short-term memory. Lemn doesn’t believe in wiping the slate clean after a loss like Saturday’s, and said this is something that can be used as a motivation factor going into the remainder of the season.
“This needs to sit in our gut,” Lemn said. “It needs to be a reason why you’re more focused [and] more attentive. There’s no putting a loss like this behind you. You get embarrassed, you need to understand why you’re embarrassed and take ownership of that. This isn’t something that we’ll just bury. We’ll carry this with us. It can be motivating [and] that’s what we need it to be.”
