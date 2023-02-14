The Bridgewater men's and women's swimming teams wrapped up Old Dominion Athletic Conference competition with a handful of individual honors over the weekend.
Eagles head coach Gwynn Harrison took home her first ODAC Coach of the Year honor following a historic season for the men's program. Harrison became the first coach in program history to win the award for men's swimming and just the second to win Coach of the Year honors on either side of the swimming program at Bridgewater.
Andrew Cibrario grabbed first-team All-ODAC honors after winning the men's 200-yard individual medley and finishing second in the 200 backstroke. Cibrario became the first student-athlete in Bridgewater men's swimming history to win an individual ODAC championship.
Luke Wintersgill also took home first-team All-ODAC honors after grabbing a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke, setting a program-best time in the process.
Cibrario and Wintersgill became the first pair of swimmers named first-team All-ODAC in BC men's history.
Ean Helmlinger and Kris Schultz earned third-team All-ODAC honors after placing in the top six in their events. Helmlinger finished fifth in the 1650-yard freestyle, while Schultz finished 5th in the 200 freestyle.
On the women's side, Isabelle Bauer and Katelyn Wiglesworth took home third-team All-ODAC honors after finishing fifth and sixth in their respective events. Bauer was fifth in the 100-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, while Wiglesworth finished sixth in the 100 freestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.