Bridgewater junior goalie Tyler Carney is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week after a massive effort in a win last week.
Carney finished with 15 saves on 25 shots in the Eagles’ 12-10 comeback win over non-conference opponent Piedmont last Wednesday, including six in the final two minutes.
In addition, Carney picked up three ground balls and an assist in that victory and ranks fourth in the ODAC with a 57.1 save percentage and 9.54 goals-against average.
Carney, the first Bridgewater player to garner ODAC Player of the Week honors this season, returned to the field with the Eagles on Tuesday against Misericordia.
