BRIDGEWATER — Well, of course, it has crossed her mind.
Adalia Coleman, the Bridgewater junior quickly building a resume as one of the best athletes in school history, opened eyes last year when she won an NCAA Division III title in the women's 60-meter dash to cap off a big-time indoor track & field season.
It turns out that that was just the start for the Warrenton native.
"We knew it was in the cards," Coleman said about repeating. "It really just speaks to the training that our coaches put us through. If you do it once, you can do it again. Coming in as a freshman, I honestly didn't know how it'd go. But it's just nice to see how much the commitment and hard work has paid off in the end."
Coleman won her second consecutive 60-meter dash national championship earlier this month at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Alabama.
In addition to grabbing her second national title, Coleman earned her fifth All-American honor in just three years at BC.
"That was a big reason I recruited her as hard as I did," said Denver Davis, Bridgewater's veteran director of cross country and track and field, about his star. "She had exactly the kind of profile I look for coming out of high school for an athlete to compete at that level. I can never say I have an expectation or envision someone winning at this level. They obviously have to put in a lot of work, and certain things have to go right. But she certainly had all the things it takes to be successful during her recruitment."
Coleman entered the day as the defending champion and lived up to the hype, posting a personal-best time of 7.54 seconds to blow past the field and is now tied for first in Bridgewater history.
It was the Eagles' sixth national title in the past six seasons alone.
"We developed a good system for what our coach-athlete relationship is and how we take care of her body, how we work with athletic training, the strength and conditioning program," Davis said. "We've really paid attention to that stuff with her. Her work ethic is strong. She puts in the work required, has some natural ability, and some genetics that make things easier for her. She has a little bit of it all. Her mindset and her mentality, if anyone has that, we can get anyone in a position to succeed."
Coleman ran the 200-meter dash in 24.80 seconds to place sixth.
For her career, her list of accolades will have readers scrolling along the Bridgewater College Athletics website for quite a while.
"Our lifting program is the most beneficial," Coleman said about the key. "It's very specific to everything we do. The weight room translates to the track, and lifting has really helped me a lot."
In addition to Coleman, sophomore Mike Smith continued his breakout season, earning All-American honors for the BC men.
Smith, a Waynesboro alum, recorded a mark of 19.11 meters to shatter his school record in the preliminary round in the weight throw, and he eventually placed fourth with a mark of 19.13.
"It comes back to the great coaching staff, Smith said. "Nothing would be accomplished without them. Coming into it, I aimed to throw 18 [meters] and potentially qualify. Coming in and jumping six spots was surreal. If you asked me at this time last year, my goal was to do it by senior year. To do it in one year was amazing."
Alongside senior Peter Fulton, the Eagles have two of the best throwers in the country on their men's track and field roster.
Both Davis and Smith said that's a product of their coach, assistant Joseph Brunner, and the work he's put in with them.
"He has such a great knowledge when it comes to throwing," Smith said. "He has a good resume. It's easy to buy in. He keeps it straightforward all the time, which is nice. He lays out specific plans, knows each individual well and what we need to work on to be the best we can be. He's just a great guy. I love him."
It was Smith's first-ever All-American honor, but likely not the last as he carries that momentum into the outdoor season.
"Mike had the special indoor season for us," Davis said. "He's really working hard and it's great to see that improvement for him. … Joe was confident Mike could be big-time in the hammer and weight by the time he graduated. That's taking place this year, and we're excited to see how he does in outdoor."
Smith said performing on the national stage was an unforgettable experience but one that he admittedly had some nerves about.
Ultimately, that didn't matter as he capped an exceptional winter.
"I was iffy going into this meet, but the national stage was kind of crazy," he said. "Having that under my belt, especially going into outdoor, it's a huge boost in confidence. It gives me the belief I can do things that I previously didn't think I could. It takes away my nerves. I have confidence in my training and my coaching."
Coleman, too, expressed belief in the Bridgewater coaching staff.
During her time with the Eagles, they've helped her develop into a national name on the Division III level and a flat-out star at BC.
So, naturally, she couldn't help but admit she had thoughts of what it would be like to win back-to-back titles entering the meet.
It turns out she was able to find out.
"In the beginning, there were a lot of nerves," Coleman said. "There was some pressure. I've worked with my coach to manage all that, not hold it over my head. I just go out each race and execute what we do and see what happens. It's great to have a good resume but when you line up, it doesn't matter. You just have to show out and do what you do."
