Bridgewater freshman Riley Corcoran has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
The 5-foot-8 guard scored in double figures in all three of BC's wins last week, including 16 against Shenandoah on Saturday.
Corcoran added at least a steal, multiple assists and four rebounds in each of the squad's victories and shot 12-for-24 from the field including a 5-for-8 mark against Washington and Lee. For the week, she averaged 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds, adding to what has already been a big-time debut season for Corcoran with the Eagles.
The Chapel Hill, N.C. native currently leads BC in points per game (9.8), 3-point percentage (.364) and steals (32).
The Eagles are back in action on Wednesday in another big ODAC clash as Randolph visits Nininger Hall.
Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
In other college sports Monday:
BC Men’s Lacrosse Picked Sixth In ODAC
The Bridgewater men's lacrosse team was picked to finish sixth in the latest ODAC Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released by the league office earlier this week.
The Eagles finished the 2022 season with a 10-8 record and earned the sixth seed in the ODAC Tournament, allowing them to host their first-ever postseason game.
Lynchburg, which is ranked 11th in the country, received 10 first-place votes and 120 points to sit atop the survey of league head coaches. Washington and Lee, which is ranked 19th by the USILA, picked up the last two tallies and 109 points to be slotted second in the poll.
Roanoke (98 points), Hampden-Sydney (96) and Randolph-Macon (82) rounded out the top five teams, while BC (67) Shenandoah (65), Guilford (46) Virginia Wesleyan (46) and Ferrum (26) finished up the top 10.
Bridgewater is set to begin the 2023 season in Georgia with a trio of games over the school’s spring break, beginning with a neutral-site matchup against Hendrix on the campus of Piedmont on Feb. 26 at 1 pm.
