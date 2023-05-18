Despite 2023 Inconsistency, Eagles Say Lessons Were Learned

BRIDGEWATER — With high expectations set going into the 2023 season, Bridgewater College baseball experienced an erratic wave of highs and lows throughout the year.
From dropping their first five games of the season to knocking off No. 4 nationally-ranked Lynchburg in Game 1 of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals, the Eagles had their fair share of success and failure — ultimately ending their season falling 2-1 in the aforementioned quarterfinal series last week.
BC head coach Ben Spotts has wrapped up his fourth season at the helm of the Eagles, leading them to a 17-26 (9-13 ODAC) record and to the ODAC tournament for the second straight season.
Spotts felt the way the season ended was somewhat disappointing. One key takeaway for Spotts was that they struggled to find a rhythm and lacked consistency throughout the entire year.
There were days they played to their potential and other days, they didn’t.
“We played some good games, we could just never find that stride consistently,” Sports said. “We’ve got some talented guys, we’ve got some guys with experience, but we just couldn’t find where we needed to be in some phases — whether certain days it was defensively, whether it was on the mound or at the plate — we just needed to find that consistency every day.”
While Spotts said the inconsistency lies within a combination of aspects, he also said it’s simply how the game goes sometimes.
“Baseball is a challenging game,” Spotts said. “Unlike in football and basketball, where you can eventually wear opponents down if you’re bigger, stronger, or taller; you’ve got to go out there and make pitches, you've got to make plays, [and] you’ve got to have competitive at-bats. I think at times, we just couldn’t quite get on the same page all the time like we may have hoped to.”
Eagles fifth-year outfielder Jarret Biesecker closed out his decorated Bridgewater career on top, leading the program in hits (67) and runs (47) this season. He notably broke the Bridgewater all-time hits record at Eastern Mennonite on April 5.
Biesecker didn’t realize throughout the year that it was his last in an Eagles uniform. Not even on senior day did the emotions hit. He said it was following the last game of their season against Lynchburg when it sunk in that he had played his final game.
“It was rough,” Biesecker said. “Over the course of the last five years, I’ve had the opportunity to play with a lot of great guys. It’s something special that we had here, and I’m going to miss that.”
It wasn’t the send-off season Biesecker hoped for, especially given the experience of the returning players. He said they set high standards going into this year, as they do any other year, but ultimately couldn’t live up to them.
“It was pretty disappointing knowing that we didn’t achieve what we knew we were able to achieve,” Biesecker said. “We had a lot of struggles that we just couldn’t seem to figure out. We always seemed to get in our own way in a lot of games. That was a big thing for us, we always seemed to hurt ourselves more than the other team.”
It was also an exceptional year for junior catcher Brandan Hartman, who led the ODAC in doubles and had the second-best on-base percentage for Bridgewater. Hartman garnered the second-most hits for the Eagles with 64, and second-most runs with 37.
From the time he was a freshman, Spotts said he knew Hartman would be a high-level hitter for them. Spotts said Hartman was sometimes inconsistent through his first two seasons, showing his potential in spurts.
This year was Hartman’s breakout season, and Spotts said he’s excited to see the level he can reach in 2024.
“I think this is the first year where that consistency all came into play,” Spotts said. “You see it by the numbers he put up. He hit in the three hole for us all year [and] did some really good things. I think that’s exciting to have a middle-of-the-lineup type batter coming back next year that you can really build around. … He’s going to be a guy we’re excited to get back, and had a great year this year.”
Hartman wants to take over the reins of being a prominent player next year and plans on plugging in a billow of new energy into the team.
“I’d like to definitely take a step up and lead the team next year,” Hartman said. “I want to let them know that as bad as this year might’ve been, it’s a brand new year. … I’m going to do everything I can to help with my maturity and help guide the younger guys along the way.”
Hartman said he worked on his leadership skills throughout this season but still has room to be a better leader heading into his senior year.
“That’s definitely something I want to improve upon going into next year,” Hartman said.
In his last year, Biesecker acknowledged the significance of reaching the all-time hits mark. Yet, the fond memories he’ll take from his swan song season will be the times he spent with his beloved teammates.
“Pretty much every moment I got to spend with them was a great moment for me,” Biesecker said. “I think every single day I got to go out there and be with them was a great moment, because I knew this was my final season. This was my final chance to get out there and do those things. I just spent every day enjoying the moment while I still could.”
The Eagles left Bridgewater feeling unsatisfied, but there were positives Spotts took away. He pointed to their season-ending series with Lynchburg, where they knocked off the No. 1 seed in the ODAC — despite losing in the end.
Spotts said the lesson from this year is even if a team possesses a multitude of experience and talent, it doesn’t automatically lead to success. He feels the Lynchburg series proves they have the potential to be a top team and is looking forward to what next season brings.
“We continue to knock on that door,” Spotts said. “Like anything, good pitching, good defense, and timely hitting will give you a chance to win a lot of ball games. I think our guys really understand that moving into next year.”
