BRIDGEWATER — The 2023 season didn’t end like the Bridgewater College softball crew hoped.
The Eagles (20-22, 10-10 ODAC) entered the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament in May seeded sixth and fell 8-7 to seventh-seeded Randolph College in their season-ending loss.
BC head coach Megan Pleskovic closed out her third season with Bridgewater. She admitted the 2023 season was trying at times, but she felt many positives came with it.
“It was very challenging,” Pleskovic said. “We had a good mix of youth and some really strong returners, and it was a good year to push through some stuff and learn how to persevere.”
The Eagles went 2-6 through an eight-game stretch in Winter Haven, Fla., early in the season and took on some of the best D-III teams in the country.
Catcher Sarah Wimer closed out her five-year career with the Eagles last month and led the team in hitting — batting a .397 average with three home runs.
Wimer, a Broadway High School alum, felt the Florida trip had its benefits as the season progressed.
“Those experiences of having to play in tough ball games helps us get ready for the rest of the season and our tough conference,” Wimer said. “Ultimately, I think it was a good experience for us.”
Five-year player Torie Shifflett closed out her decorated BC career batting a .356 and racked up the team’s high 53 hits. Shifflett, a former Turner Ashby High School standout, put the bat to the ball a lot, but felt timely hitting was something that wasn’t in the team’s favor.
“I feel like that’s something that we could’ve worked on a little bit better throughout the entirety of the season,” Shifflett said.
Team bonding was another aspect Shifflett felt they could’ve improved on at the start of the year. With a mix of younger and older players, she felt it took time to mesh.
However, Shifflett felt the bond grew tighter and led them to success as the season carried on.
“Trying to find that good mixture and gel between everyone was something we probably struggled with a little bit on the field,” Shifflett said. “I think towards the end of the season, that’s something that really clicked.”
Pleskovic knew 2023 was a year of challenges, but believes her team is better than what their record shows, noting they played seven teams who went on to compete in the NCAA tournament.
Pleskovic said they continued to fight through the struggles and showed up to the ballfield ready to play for each other.
“It was a very good year for our culture, despite what our record shows,” Pleskovic said. “We played a really tough schedule, but our group was really strong and bought into one another.”
Pleskovic is optimistic on what the program can achieve in 2024. When players had their end-of-season meetings, Pleskovic said her returners were already geared up for next year.
“They have plans of things that they want to achieve for next season,” Pleskovic said. “I think we’re in a really good place moving forward.”
