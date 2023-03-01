As the lone Division III team in the event, Bridgewater men’s golf wrapped up its opener at the 2023 Spring Bulldog Clash at the Caledonia Golf Club in Pawleys Island, S.C., on Tuesday.
The Eagles finished with a 934 total in the 54-hole competition, led by freshman Brandon Washburn leading the way on the second day with a team-best score of 76.
"Brandon has great composure on the course and keeps a calm demeanor all the time," Bridgewater veteran head coach John Rogers said in the school’s press release. "There's nothing flashy about his game, but he goes quietly about his business and hits a lot of straight shots. He's got a bright future in this program for sure."
BC sophomore Max Bondurant shot three rounds of 78 or better and tied with Wilson Memorial alum Jacob Sears, a senior, for the Eagles’ low-ball total of 227.
Other key contributors for Bridgewater included freshman Jack Thome with a score of 86, while junior Hayden Hawes finished just behind him with a score of 87.
"We did not enter this D-II tournament expecting to contend, and we really have headed south during spring break to prepare for the season ahead, but we also wanted to see progress compared to our own team a year ago, and compared to the fall season,” Rogers said. “There's work to be done if we want to chase down strong teams like we saw this week, but we handled this venue and tournament much better than last year."
The Eagles return to the course March 11 at the Tiger Invitational in Pinehurst, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.