Bridgewater led by as many as 22 and dominated Roanoke throughout, coasting to a 67-46 Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's basketball victory — the team's sixth in a row — at Nininger Hall on Wednesday.
"Our big thing tonight was coming out from the start," Eagles freshman guard Riley Corcoran said. "I feel like we really jumped on them early and just kept with the intensity, even when they started coming back."
BC head coach Stephanie Flamini was happy with her team's effort against a capable team in Roanoke and wanted them to go out with a bang in their last regular-season home contest.
The Eagles shot 52 percent and led by 18 at halftime. Flamini said they always look for high-percentage shots and that it's essential to come out strong.
They did that on Wednesday.
"I thought we found it a lot in the first half and we were making our buckets," Flamini said. "It's really important for people's confidence to make those shots to get us a big lead. Usually, if we're making shots, we can get off to a good start."
Corcoran tallied 10 points in the game — eight of them in the first half. She attested to the significance of getting a solid first-half start.
"I feel like that gives us all the momentum," Corcoran said. "We play a lot better if we get an early lead. Another big thing for us is coming out of the half and being strong. That's what we've been working on the whole season and I feel like we're really improving."
The Eagles were led by juniors Abby Freeman and Jaden Alsberry, who contributed 11 points apiece. Freeman led in rebounds with eight, while the Strasburg alum Alsberry grabbed seven boards.
Wednesday marked Freeman's third straight double-figure points game. She feels she's found a groove in being a post-player.
"In the beginning of the season, I was adjusting to being a post for my first season here," Freeman said. I've really settled into it and have been able to be successful off of it."
Flamini noted that Freeman hadn't gotten much playing time until this year and that she started noticing a difference in her overall demeanor in the recent games.
"She's turned the corner just like the first-years have [and] just like the whole team," Flamini said. "A lot of them don't have a lot of experience. They've all turned the corner at the right time. About five games ago, she started playing with a little bit of a chip on her shoulder and she practices like that. It's been a good thing for us, because now we have four solid posts that can go in and do a lot."
1 of 16
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_1
Bridgewater's Abby Branner takes a pass against Roanoke's Peyton Kirchner.
Bridgewater's Abby Branner takes a pass against Roanoke's Peyton Kirchner.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_2
Roanoke's JaBryah Haverkamp makes the steal on Bridgewater's Abby Freeman.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_3
Bridgewater's Riley Corcoran goes up for a three-pointer.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_4
Bridgewater's India Dailey collides with Roanoke's Elle Gunter as she drives up the court.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_5
Bridgewater's Riley Corocoran goes up for a shot against Roanoke's Morgan Carter and Jacquelyn DeJesse.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_6
Bridgewater's Abby Branner gets caught between Raonoke's JaBryah Haverkamp and Morgan Micallef as she tries to drive to the basket.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_7
Bridgewater's Abby Branner takes a shot against Roanoke's Peyton Kirchner.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_8
Bridgewater's Jay Garcia drives around Roanoke's Madison Nereu on her way to the basket.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_9
Roanoke's JaBryah Haverkamp makes the steal on Bridgewater's Abby Branner.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_10
Bridgewater's Rosemary Pierson fends off Roanoke's Madison Nereu.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_11
Bridgewater's Jasmyn Pierce gets tangled up with Roanoke's Madison Nereu as she drives up the sideline.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_12
Bridgewater's Rosemary Pierson takes a shot against Roanoke's Madison Nereu.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_13
Bridgewater head coach Stephanie Flamini high-fives her team as they come into the bench during a timeout.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_14
Bridgewater's Riley Corcoran sets up a pass around Roanoke's Rose Sande.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_15
Bridgewater's Abby Freeman looks for an opening around Roanoke's Elle Gunter.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
021623_dnr_BC-Roanoke WBKB_16
Bridgewater's Abby Freeman gets fouled under the basket by Roanoke's Sayre Brandstatter.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Freeman felt the most significant challenge against the Maroons was their triple-team defense. She knew they prepared for their post offense, but they shared the ball generously and got the extra passes needed to make the open shots.
"[Their defense] really clogged the middle for the post," Freeman said. "It was kinda hard to get open down there, but our guards were shooting the lights out from the 3-point line and from the arc."
Jasmyn Pierce and Rosemary Pierson notched eight points off the bench. India Dailey put up a solid defensive effort with four steals, while Alsberry and Dailey led with four assists each.
The Eagles (18-5, 13-4 ODAC) head into the regular-season finale against Lynchburg fourth in the ODAC standings.
Flamini is confident about her team's ability to make some noise in the conference tournament next week, as they'll look to make it seven straight wins to close out the regular season on Saturday.
"They're where they need to be mentally and physically," Flamini said. "They're playing with a lot of determination, so I feel pretty good about them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.