The upset bid came up just short for Bridgewater.
The eighth-seeded Eagles fell in a six-run deficit early and never recovered in an 11-1 season-ending loss to top-seeded Lynchburg in a decisive Game 3 of the best-of-three Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball quarterfinals series on Monday at UL.
Senior outfielder Jarret Biesecker finished 3-for-4 with a double and a walk to lead the Eagles offensively, while Turner Ashby alum Jared Peake, a left-handed freshman, came in and tossed two solid innings in relief, allowing just one run on a pair of hits.
Sophomore outfielder Lucas Bauer had two hits for Bridgewater, while Isaac Sumpter, BrandanHartman, Hunter Clever, Collin Reid, and Jonathan Sexton each had one.
The lone run for BC came from freshman infield Nick Stavros’ sac fly in the fourth to score Clever, but Lynchburg responded with four runs in the fifth to blow it open.
The loss marked the end of what was a frustrating season for the Eagles (17-26).
The Hornets, who are ranked No. 4 in Division III, will move on to the ODAC Championship Weekend in Richmond, where the last four remaining teams in the conference will face off in a double-elimination style tournament, beginning Thursday.
Bridgewater 000 100 000 — 1 10 2
Lynchburg 150 040 10x — 11 9 1
Griffin, Ray (2), Christopher (3), Swart (6) Peake (6), Rogers (8) and Sexton. Arrington, McDowell (7), Cumbea (7), Gianascol (9), and Fiedler. W — Arrington (6-1). L — Griffin (1-3). 2B — BC: Biesecker. LYN: Garcia. SH — LYN: Atkins. SF — BC: Stavros. LYN: Hiett, Harding. SB — LYN: Collins. HBP — Fisher. E — BC: Sumpter, Sexton. LYN: Hiett. T — 2:47. A — 356.
