BRIDGEWATER — The deficit slowly got smaller, but Bridgewater ultimately still came up short.
The Eagles trailed by two heading into the bottom of the ninth inning but went down in order, sealing their fate in an 8-6 loss to Mary Washington in non-conference baseball action Wednesday.
Depending on how the cards fall, BC head coach Ben Spotts said he uses non-conference games to experiment and move guys around in the lineup.
"When you're getting non-conference games in February and March, you try to get your veteran guys opportunities to play," Spotts said. "Give them the at-bats they need and try to find your rhythm as a team. Once you get into your conference games and you have a handful of non-conference games left, you still try to attack with that mentality."
Spotts said it's essential to do so when they get to have younger guys play. It's good for them to see where they are and what guys could help them.
"I tell [the team] all the time, if you get yourself into a weather issue and you're playing four conference games on a weekend, that's 36 innings you've got to cover," Spotts said. "You're going to have to be able to find out what guys can start for you and come out of the bullpen for you."
Some young guns Spotts had in Wednesday's lineup included freshman catcher Spencer Sigmon, who was 3-for-3 at the plate, leading the Eagles.
Freshman Jaden Isidro, who threw for 3.2 innings, started on the mound for Bridgewater. Spotts felt Wednesday was a great chance to have some younger guys throw.
Spotts said Isidro has been in the mid-week pitching role for them and needed starter experience. He feels Isidro has continued to make strides and will be a solid arm for them moving forward.
"When they come in, and they're young, they just need to go out there and pitch in college and learn what they can and can't do," Spotts said. "He's continued to show those strides. He had a really good first inning. I thought he labored through the second, then I thought he settled in after that and did a good job."
Right fielder Hunter Clever notched two hits and a run for Bridgewater (11-15). Second baseman Cam Herron, a Fort Defiance alum, and third baseman Kyle Carlson each contributed two RBIs. Carlson tallied a run as well.
Carlson felt they could've come away victorious on Wednesday if one vital hit shifted the energy in their favor.
"That's what it takes with this team," Carlson said. "We just need a big hit. It sparks us, it gives us energy and we just play off of that."
It wasn't the cleanest game defensively for the Eagles, as they committed three errors. Carlson said their defense had been a focal point for improvement, and it's still a work in progress.
"We haven't been the best defensively, so we've been working at that," Carlson said. "It's slowly getting better. Seeing improvement is good, but we still have to be better."
It's all Old Dominion Athletic Conference play from here on out for BC. Bridgewater travels to Ferrum on Saturday for an ODAC doubleheader matchup.
Spotts was disappointed with a loss on Wednesday but was happy with what he saw.
He said the team's fate would be determined as they enter the remainder of conference play.
"I thought overall, we played really well," Spotts said. "We had opportunities to get a big hit here and there, and didn't quite get what we needed. I thought when we got it back to 6-5, I thought we could make a little run. It's part of the way the game flows and how it played out. Our focus now will turn to the remaining games that are all ODAC games."
Carlson said it would be a tough go, as there are a lot of good ODAC teams they'll have to shape.
He believes, however, that his team is up for the challenge.
"We're just going to try to scrap some runs together, get some wins and sweep this week," Carlson said. "Hopefully we'll get a good standing in the ODAC."
