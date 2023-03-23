BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater head coach Ben Spotts felt his team played a clean game, but it wasn’t enough to win on Wednesday.
Tied going into the top of the seventh, the Eagles allowed three runs to score, which proved to be the difference maker, falling 4-1 to the No. 5 Shenandoah Hornets in Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball action at Bridgewater College.
The loss snaps a five-game win streak for Bridgewater, which started in its 20-5 win over Mary Baldwin on Mar. 15. Spotts believes it’s been a good week for his team despite Wednesday’s loss.
“I think it’s given us some confidence to realize the work we’re putting in and the things we need to do to be successful, we’re starting to do it more consistently,” Spotts said. “I think in the early part of the year, we were up and down a bit. We played some good teams, but I think at the same time too, we got in our own way.”
Spotts feels his team overcame adversity since the beginning of the season and has played clean baseball, something he thought they did on Wednesday.
“There were a few mistakes and some things I’d like to have back,” Spotts said. “I think as a whole, we played a pretty clean game. … [Both teams] pitched well, [were] pretty clean defensively and [got] some quick outs, so I thought it was a well-played, clean college game. It was just a matter of who could get a big hit at the right time, and that’s how it played out.”
On Wednesday, Bridgewater first baseman Brett Tharp drove in the sole RBI for the Eagles in the bottom of the third. He also felt they played an excellent game, aside from committing two errors in the field.
Shenandoah’s Jacob Bell pitched a complete game, but Tharp said that didn’t hinder Bridgewater.
“We still got after him,” Tharp said. “We got our six hits [and] we played well for them being the fifth [best] team in the country.”
Left fielder Jarret Biesecker was the one who scored off Tharp’s RBI double. Right fielder Brandan Hartman led the Eagles with two hits.
Bell notched four strikeouts against 35 batters faced. Nick Harris and James Swart fanned three strikeouts each for Bridgewater.
Spotts said they would pound the strike zone whenever they face a pitcher like Bell. He wasn’t surprised to see him throw a complete game.
“If you go back and look at him, he’s extremely efficient with his pitches,” Spotts said. “He’ll run 100 pitches through nine [innings] with no problem. A lot of guys are pushing 100 through five [innings]. He pounds the zone, he gets quick outs [and] throws multiple pitches for strikes. None of that really surprised me.”
Spotts felt the game was trending to determine who would get the big hit at the right time. Unfortunately for them, it was Shenandoah who came through in the seventh.
The win streak might be over, but Tharp said this past week had boosted Bridgewater’s confidence.
“We started off not the way we wanted to with a group of guys we had coming back,” Tharp said. “I think we’ve figured it out. We’re all coming out here to practice, working our tails off [and] everybody’s buying into what we need to do. We still have little flaws we need to figure out, but as soon as we do, I think we’ll be good.”
Bridgewater (9-13, 2-3 ODAC) travels to Virginia Wesleyan for an ODAC doubleheader clash on Saturday. As the Eagles get into the thick of conference play, Spotts said the goal is to take the effort they’ve put in over the last week into Saturday to try and get some wins.
“For the most part moving forward, we’re in all conference games,” Spotts said. “Every game’s important and every game matters. I think the big goal is to give ourselves a chance to get in the tournament and hopefully be playing our best baseball at the end of the year. That’s something we’re still continuing to work towards, and I feel good about the direction we’re going in.”
