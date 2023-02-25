Bridgewater's bid for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title ended at the hands of Shenandoah on Saturday.
SU guard Madisen Kimble put on a shooting clinic with 32 points and seven 3-pointers — the second most treys in a single ODAC tournament game history — as the third-seeded Eagles fell in a wire-to-wire 75-60 loss to the seventh-seeded Hornets in the ODAC women's basketball semifinal round at the Salem Civic Center.
First-year BC head coach Stephanie Flamini said they didn't talk about stats or anything of that nature. They talked about everything they'd accomplished this season and how happy she was with their effort.
"We knew we were up against a really good team who has a lot of experience," Flamini said. "We just focused on all the things that we did well. We didn't give up, we've got a lot coming back and a lot to look forward to."
Bridgewater trailed by 16 at the end of the first half, as Kimble led the Hornets with 20 points.
The Eagles cut the margin to eight at one point in the third quarter, but a couple of crucial steals and buckets for Shenandoah stretched the lead back to double digits for the remainder of the game.
"We knew that we needed to come out [in the second half] quick with a lot of power, and that's what we did," sophomore Abby Branner said. "We did get it close, but it wasn't enough."
Freshman Riley Corcoran led the Eagles with 21 points and three assists. She said they went into Saturday confident, knowing what they could accomplish.
Ultimately, she said the shots weren't falling for them, and Shenandoah came out strong.
Knowing that the seniors were leaving was sad for Corcoran and the team postgame. Yet, she's happy with their accomplishments and looks forward to returning to work.
"It's exciting because next year I think it's uphill from here," Corcoran said. "We can accomplish a lot and we all know it."
Branner put up 14 points for Bridgewater on Saturday. The Spotswood alum said nobody ever wants to lose, but they learned a lot this season, and simply getting to Salem was a big goal for them.
"We faced a lot this year," Branner said. "We're so close as a team that we have each other's back, no matter who's having a good game or bad game. We have each other's back, and that's what allows us to grow."
Fifth-year senior Erika Nettles notched 10 points and eight rebounds in her final Bridgewater game. Flamini said Nettles worked hard for a fifth-year player battling numerous injuries.
"She's got a lot of injuries that she's overcome and she gave it everything she had," Flamini said. "So did the other seniors. Mary Ruth [Shifflett] might not have played, but she gave us a lot on the sideline. … and Jasymn [Pierce] coming in for one year, but obviously Erika's the one that's been around and played for five years. She meant a lot to the team, she still does and she always will."
Flamini's first season coaching the Eagles has ended, but she's looking forward to what's ahead. She didn't know what to expect going into this year, but she's proud of the season they put together.
"I would say that looking back now, it certainly has been a great year," Flamini said. "I'm really proud of the way we all came together. I sure as heck now put a lot of pressure on myself for next year, but I wouldn't want it any other way. These kids deserve to win, they deserve to feel this experience and I'm glad we got it."
Branner believes the team knows its potential and has room to grow.
"I have a lot of faith in what we can do next year," Branner said.
