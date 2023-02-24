SALEM — It may have been closer than desired, but third-seeded Bridgewater ultimately got the job done.
Sixth-seeded Roanoke closed the gap to five with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles found a late surge to pull away and win 71-60 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's basketball quarterfinals on Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.
BC first-year head coach Stephanie Flamini felt two treys from Kayla Ford — including one in the final three minutes — were crucial in shifting the momentum.
"When we make shots, it gives us confidence," Flamini said. "We made some good defensive plays after that, because we got charged up after those shots."
Four Bridgewater players were in double figures, led by freshman point guard Riley Corcoran with 17 points.
Corcoran said the team got worked up in the second half but knew they had to stick together when things got interesting in the game's final four minutes.
"We knew now's not the time to be joking around and all," Corcoran said. "This could be the last [four] minutes of the season, so we really tied it all in together and trusted each other."
Grad student Erika Nettles contributed 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench, with 11 points coming from the free throw line.
"Our team takes pride in free throws," Nettles said. "I really made it my job [that] if I can't make a shot on the court, at least I can make the free throw."
Abby Branner (Spotswood) and Jaden Alsberry (Strasburg) each tallied 11 points and seven boards. Branner had three assists, while Alsberry notched four blocks.
The Eagles shot 25 percent and led by seven at the end of the first quarter, with Corcoran putting up five points.
Bridgewater gapped Roanoke by 19 at halftime, the game's largest lead, shooting 58 percent in the second quarter. The Eagles won the first-half rebound battle 22-14.
"I thought we were getting the right shots," Flamini said. "We were making a lot of high-percentage shots [and] we were getting to the free-throw line. I felt like the first half went smooth for us, but I knew the second half wasn't going to go smooth. I knew it was going to change and Roanoke would come out and give us a fight."
The Eagles shot a dismal 1-of-9 from the field in the third quarter, allowing Roanoke to cut the lead to 10 entering the fourth.
"We were struggling getting back on defense, and that's something we've been working on in practice a lot," Corcoran said. "When we score, we've just got to run back and move onto the next play."
Nettles felt they weren't playing their game as the fourth quarter wound down.
She knew they needed to avoid fouling and come together as a team to hold the lead.
"We had to really dig deep," Nettles said. "We had to stop fouling towards the fourth quarter, but [we] really [had] to dig deep and get a team win tonight."
The Eagles outrebounded Roanoke by 12; a stat Flamini was pleased to see. She feels the team has made significant strides in rebounding throughout the season.
"We've learned a lot this year," Flamini said. "It took a while to learn to box out, but we got it together at the right time and that's what you want. That's what the regular season is for."
The Eagles (20-5) will square off against No. 2 Shenandoah in the ODAC semifinals on Saturday. If they're victorious, they'll advance to the finals on Sunday.
Before Thursday's game, Alsberry, Corcoran, and Nettles were recognized for their All-ODAC selections.
It means a lot to Corcoran that her on-court capabilities have been displayed in her first season, she said.
"I'm really grateful to be put in the position by my coaches and my teammates to show all that I've got this season," Corcoran said.
For Nettles, it's important to her to earn the honor in her final season, and she noted that she couldn't have done it without her teammates.
"It really means a lot," Nettles said. "It really means that they trust me on the court to handle the ball, and I really owe it all to them."
Thursday was the first time Nettles won a game on the Salem Civic Center court. She said the experience will undoubtedly play a role going into the semifinals.
"It's something that we're doing for alumni, for everyone who has been here and wearing this jersey before us," Nettles said.
