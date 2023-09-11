It was a second-half surge that made the difference.
Bridgewater scored all three of its goals after intermission to get back into the win column with a solid 3-1 victory over non-conference women's soccer foe Susquehanna on Sunday at home.
Sophomore forward Lyrik Birkley had a nice outing, finishing with a goal and an assist for the second time in the past week and for the fourth time in her impressive young career.
Senior midfielder Alicia Keo and senior forward Skyler Daum had the other goals for BC.
Also chipping in for the Eagles was senior midfielder Katelyn Seagraves with an assist, while senior keeper Carlee Gaboury finished with a season-high seven saves in the victory.
Bridgewater (3-2) is back in action Sunday, Sept. 17 at home against Salisbury at 1 p.m.
