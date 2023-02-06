Eagles Getting Hot As ODAC Tourney Approaches

BRIDGEWATER — It’s a familiar role in new territory.
That’s how one can best describe Stephanie Flamini’s role as Bridgewater’s first-year women’s basketball coach.
The veteran coach spent 18 years guiding Guilford, posting a 287-171 record, earning six Old Dominion Athletic Conference title game appearances and three victories.
But as she came to BC to take over the Eagles this year after most recently serving as Senior Associate Director of Athletics at Hartford, adjustments were made by Flamini immediately upon arrival.
“The challenges I have faced coaching a new team has been just getting to know the players and their coachability,” Flamini said. “Also, them getting to know me and my expectations. Certainly, practice has been a lot more difficult than they have experienced previously, and that is one thing I can say has been a big adjustment.”
But with the ODAC tournament now two weeks away, the Eagles are hitting their stride at the perfect time.
Bridgewater has won three in a row, including a massive victory over first-place Washington and Lee last week, and sits at fifth in the conference standings.
The Eagles (15-5, 10-4 ODAC) are two games back of the Generals in the loss column for first place in the league.
“The amount of growth that I have I seen since day one has been enormous, and they are not finished yet,” Flamini said. “Our shot selections are getting better. We are passing the ball better and starting to shoot the ball better. They’re thinking about the game more. We’ve worked with individuals to help them become all-around players and add more components to their games.”
Jaden Alsberry, the 6-foot-3 forward from Strasburg, who has put together her best collegiate season with an aggressive approach on offense and tenacious defense, said the team started trusting Flamini early on this year.
As a result, they’ve seen it pay off in the standings.
“I’ve really enjoyed playing for Coach Flamini,” Alsberry said. “Coming into the season, the team knew she knows what she is talking about because of how much previous success and experience she has. It’s been a really fun season so far. I think the hard practices that coach puts us through have led to our success.”
Mary Ruth Shifflett, a Spotswood alum, is a senior who has been with the program through three head coaches.
Although sidelined this year with injuries, she’s seen firsthand the turnaround Flamini has helped spark.
“I think the key to the team’s success is everyone’s effort and willingness to embrace the new culture of working together and playing as a team,” Shifflett said.
It’s worked as the team has emphasized the defensive end, which results in transition offense.
Among the benefits are the team’s guards, such as freshman Riley Corcoran and sophomore Abby Branner, a former Spotswood star who returned to the court this year.
“Our defense leads us to get great looks on the offensive end, which helps us in controlling the pace,” Branner said.
When Flamini took over at BC, she knew she had to adapt her players to a new environment quickly.
With the regular season winding down, she said she’s been satisfied with how the players have done just that.
“What I have liked most about the team this season is their work ethic and competitiveness,” Flamini said. “I don’t have to beg them to work hard, which helps practice move along and helps when we play teams that play hard. So far, I am happy with the season. We still have half our games left, so we will see if we are capable of staying consistent and focused through the next few months.”
Flamini may be in her first year with the Eagles, but leading teams from the sideline isn’t new territory.
And as the ODAC tournament approaches, this year’s Bridgewater squad could have similar success to some of the veteran head coach’s old squads.
“I think we still have a lot of untapped potential,” Alsberry said. “We’re all starting to do and understand our roles on the team and gain confidence. Every day, we are growing as a team and learning how to play great basketball together. Once we get down some little things that we’re still working on, I think we’ll be unstoppable.”
