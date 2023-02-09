BRIDGEWATER — It unexpectedly came down to the wire, but Bridgewater ultimately pulled out its fourth straight win.
After leading by as many as 20 in the third quarter, the Eagles found themselves hanging on to a 1-point lead over the Randolph College WildCats with eight seconds remaining.
Randolph's Yanessa Cabrera dribbled up the court looking for the game-winning shot but was met with a block from BC freshman Riley Corcoran as the game clock expired — giving Bridgewater a 62-61 Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's basketball win at Nininger Hall on Tuesday.
BC first-year head coach Stephanie Flamini felt they started the third quarter off well, but things got "chippy" after technical fouls were called on Cabrera and Rosemary Pierson in the final 90 seconds of the period.
She said it fired up Randolph's coach, which motivated the team and shifted the momentum, resulting in a late push from the WildCats.
"We were still in the driver's seat and we were still playing very well," Flamini said. "When those technicals came and their coach started getting fired up, it changed the entire outlook for them. They came out really juiced up, they're hitting everything and we went cold."
Flamini said they were lucky that they kept their composure and gutted out the win. She felt they were where they needed to be at the end when Strasburg product Jaden Alsberry went to the line with 1:43 left.
Yet, she missed the free throws and couldn't extend the lead.
"We got the shot we wanted, we just didn't get the points," Flamini said. "Defense has been our thing all year, and funny in this game, it came down to that last eight seconds. We took time off the clock [and] we were looking for a good shot. We didn't want to leave them much time and we didn't, and we were able to get a stop."
That "stop" was Corcoran's block on Cabrera as the game ended.
"In practice, our focus is defense, and we do zig-zag drills," Corcoran said. "I just focused on the fundamentals, kept her in front of me and made sure she didn't get the shot off."
Jaden Alsberry and Erika Nettles each tallied 12 points in the game. Alsberry also grabbed five boards and three assists.
Alsberry emphasized that she trusts her teammates to find her good looks at the bucket, which showed throughout Wednesday's big win.
"We've done a really good job this season, especially in a zone, seeing the court and getting the ball to me," Alsberry said. "They always see me."
Bridgewater attacked the interior early, as 14 of its 18 first-quarter points were in the paint. The Eagles continued to drop buckets in the second quarter as they led by 12 at halftime after Pierson drilled a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the second period.
The Eagles shot 63 percent in the first half compared to Randolph's 28 percent.
"We got the shots we wanted," Flamini said. "We got some high-percentage shots and a lot of points in the paint in the first half. That's what we were looking for in that zone."
The WildCats hit nine 3-pointers in the game compared to Bridgewater's three. Flamini said they got caught on same-side defensive help a few times — which left open 3-pointers — and at times failed to get to shooters quick enough.
"Those 3-point shots that were open, we just have to look at our defense rotation and see what went wrong," Flamini said. "Every time we got beat 1-on-1, it opened things up for a wide-open three, so that's what we really talked about and that's what we have to adjust a little bit."
The Eagles (16-5, 11-4 ODAC) will now ride a four-game winning streak into Saturday's home matchup against Hollins.
Corcoran said her most significant takeaway from Wednesday would be using the experience of battling through close games for their benefit as the ODAC tournament nears in less than two weeks.
"We know what we're capable of," Corcoran said. "We know we can face adversity, so we're just going to take that into the rest of the season when times get hard."
