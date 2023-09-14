For the sixth time this season, Bridgewater swept an opponent on Wednesday.
But this time, it came against an Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe, as the Eagles opened conference play with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-11 sweep of women's volleyball opponent Ferrum.
Freshman outside hitter Reagan Stoop had a big night for the Eagles, finishing with 11 kills, 12 digs, and a trio of aces, while sophomore outside hitter Kylie Robinson added seven kills.
Ashley Rutherford, the junior setter, finished with a solid all-around line of 12 assists, seven digs, and four kills, while freshman setter Faith Shields dished out a team-high 14 assists.
Also chipping in for Bridgewater was junior defensive specialist Grace Williams with eight digs on the evening, while freshman Brooklyn Williams finished with five kills and four digs.
Sophia Stites, a sophomore, tallied six assists, nine digs, and four aces for the Eagles.
Bridgewater (8-1, 1-0 ODAC) returns to action this weekend at home with a pair of matches against in-state foes Shenandoah and Christopher Newport on Saturday inside Nininger Hall.
