Led by one of the program’s all-time greats in Chris Martel, Bridgewater opened its season with a high-scoring 22-8 victory over Hendrix in a non-conference neutral-site matchup at the Walker Athletic Complex in Demorest, Ga.
Martel posted a match-high five goals to go with one assists and three ground balls, while Connor McLean finished with a hat trick, three assists and two ground balls.
With those three assists from McLean, he became the program’s career leader with 83 assists, and also surpassed Sean MacLeish (161) for third all-time in total points.
Hayden Gourley, Drew Huber and Riley Stewart all finished with four points apiece, while Jim Davis and Luke Wendler totaled two goals each in the victory.
As a team, the Eagles outshot the opponent 55-48 and had a 46-35 edge in ground balls.
Bridgewater (1-0) returns to action Wednesday at the Walker Athletic Complex for another non-district contest against Piedmont.
