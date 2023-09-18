The hot start to the season continued for Lyric Birkley and Bridgewater on Sunday.
The sophomore forward scored for the fourth time in as many games and the BC defense was stout, as the Eagles earned a 1-0 non-conference women’s soccer win over Salisbury.
Senior goalkeeper Carlee Gaboury made five saves in the victory, including two massive ones in the second half, and her effort was enough for the team’s first shutout of the year.
Birkley, meanwhile, leads the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with 12 points this season.
Bridgewater (4-2) is back in action Tuesday at home against Mary Washington at 4 p.m.
