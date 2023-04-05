BRIDGEWATER — After losing three senior starters from last year, Bridgewater had some unknowns heading into this season, and it has shown early on in the 2023 campaign.
With not a lot of playing experience, whether they’re freshmen or returners, the Eagles have been pushing to work through the learning curves this season as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament approaches quickly.
It hasn’t been the results the Eagles probably wanted thus far, but BC head coach Jordon Robinson noted they’d played a tough schedule and that those trying times can be beneficial in the long run for a team with a bright future.
“The hope with that was to get some good experience early and help prepare us for the ODAC,” Robinson said. “I think throwing them to the wolves early gives them that experience and puts them through a lot of different situations. Then when we get in the same situations during conference matches, hopefully they feel prepared for that.”
Senior Noah Hughes ranks third for the Eagles thus far with a 4-8 overall record. The Wilson Memorial alum attested to the team’s difficult schedule and said he knows that just means they have to work harder if they want to experience success.
“It starts in practice and starts off the court,” Hughes said. “We just have to constantly bring that energy every day. We’ve also learned we can do that. We can pull out tough, tough victories. … We have to find it in ourselves to pull out the tough matches.”
Hughes transferred to BC from Virginia Wesleyan, and earned All-ODAC second-team honors at No. 3 doubles with Matthew Gordon, a Stuarts Draft alum and former BC standout, in his first season with the Eagles (2-10, 1-5 ODAC).
With a year of experience, it’s been easy for Hughes to get into a groove this season as he aims to cap his career strong.
“It’s good to come out with familiarity,” Hughes said. “You know what you’re going up against, you know what you’re going into practice every day with, so it was good. It also allows us who have been here for a year to come in and help the freshmen get along in their first year.”
Being the only senior, Hughes tries to lead the team by example. He said leadership doesn’t come with age, though.
Instead, it comes with character, meaning anyone can lead.
Hughes said Bridgewater looks for leadership within all their players, no matter their age or level of experience, because it’s all about the future, especially with this year’s squad.
“We’re not going to be here a year or two from now,” Hughes said. “I’m just trying to build a good foundation for them.”
Matthew Leonard has been focused on adding to his success from last year. The sophomore earned All-ODAC second-team at No. 1 doubles with former star Canon Secord, a Turner Ashby graduate, a year ago in his freshman season.
Last year, Leonard felt he was playing with “house money” and didn’t know what was ahead. Now, he is prepared.
“I wasn’t really sure what to expect in the college game,” Leonard said. “[I] just went out and played my game every match, singles and doubles. I’m applying that same philosophy this year, focusing on growth at a high level.”
The Eagles have four ODAC regular-season matches remaining and Leonard is focused on continuing to grow, as he knows he still has a lot left in his collegiate tennis career.
“As a sophomore, you’re in the middle of your collegiate career,” Leonard said. “I think this year, I’m focusing on growth in my tennis career. Just trying to take that step.”
Robinson said there are a lot of questions going into a season after losing a plethora of seniors. The hope this season is that everyone steps up at different times and focuses on taking care of business, no matter what spot they’re in.
“That’s been our motto in what we’re trying to do in every match,” Robinson said. “As we get into ODAC matches, hopefully the guys will buy into that and hopefully will pay off and lead to some wins.”
