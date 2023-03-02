Trailing by three with less than eight minutes remaining, Bridgewater rallied for a big-time 12-10 men's lacrosse non-conference victory over Piedmont at the Walker Athletic Complex in Demorest, Ga., on Wednesday.
Senior attacker Connor McLean scored twice in less than 40 seconds, and Trevor McClelland, a junior, added another to quickly even things up for the Eagles.
Then, freshman Luke Wendler registered a man-up goal off an assist from McLean to take its first lead of the day, and graduate student Chris Martel and sophomore attack Drew Huber each added on scores to help Bridgewater earn an impressive win.
McLean finished with five goals on two goals and three assists, while Huber had two goals and an assist, and McClelland, Riley Stewart, and Grant Nyland had two points.
Grant Heidebrecht led the Eagles with three caused turnovers and a pair of ground balls, while Jacob Mead and Ryan Addison forced a pair of turnovers apiece defensively.
In the cage for BC, junior Tyler Carney registered 15 saves and had an assist.
The Eagles (2-0) will face non-conference foe Berry (Ga.) on Friday at 6 p.m.
