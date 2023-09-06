Riley Queen scored a goal and added an assist as Bridgewater remained unbeaten to start the season with a 5-1 non-conference men’s soccer win over William Peace on Tuesday.
Gavin Kast, Lestath Savage, Trey Widrick, and John Meier also scored for the Eagles.
Dicarlo Peredo-Torrico, a junior defender, had a pair of assists for Bridgewater in the home victory, while Widrick and sophomore midfielder Luis Orduna had one apiece in the win.
In goal for BC, Charles Schweinefuss finished with two stops on three shots he faced.
Daniel Romanchuk, a Spotswood alum, led William Peace with four total shots.
The unbeaten Eagles held a 12-9 advantage in shots and a 17-9 edge in free kicks.
Earlier on Tuesday, Savage was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Player of the Week after scoring three goals in the team’s opening pair of games.
Last Friday, the junior found the back of the net in the 37th minute of a 1-0 victory, and on Sunday, he scored twice to help the team cruise to a 3-0 rout of Saint Vincent.
It marked the program’s first-ever time opening a season with back-to-back shutouts.
Bridgewater (3-0) is back in action Saturday at home against non-conference foe Wilson.
