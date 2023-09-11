Lestath Savage is quickly making a name for himself.
The Bridgewater junior forward scored his fifth goal in as many games as Bridgewater remained even with a 1-1 draw against non-conference foe McDaniel on Sunday in men's soccer action at home.
Charles Schweinefuss, a junior keeper, finished with five goals for the Eagles (4-0-1).
Bridgewater is back in action Saturday with a match at St. Mary’s at 3 p.m.
