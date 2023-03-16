Eagles Showing Fight As Conference Play Nears

BRIDGEWATER — As Bridgewater nears Old Dominion Athletic Conference play, the most significant thing head coach Megan Pleskovic has learned about her team is its willingness to fight.
The Eagles (6-8) have certainly displayed that fight through the first three weeks of the 2023 campaign, including facing a tough slate of teams on their spring break trip to Florida.
Yet, it was all done by design. Pleskovic said they intentionally made a demanding schedule for that week to prepare for conference play.
“We played four teams that played in the NCAA tournament last year [and] two teams that had single-digit losses [last year],” Pleskovic said. “It was intentional so that we could have those growing moments and those learning moments before we come back and get rolling in the tough state of Virginia.”
Pleskovic also noted how they were one big hit or out from beating some of those high-level teams.
“We’re playing at that level,” Pleskovic said. “It’s just a matter of cleaning up one or two things. It really gives us a good perspective coming back here and playing the rest of our non-conference schedule.”
The Eagles have a fresh crop of talent in their lineup this year with 12 freshmen. Thus far, Pleskovic believes the most significant learning curve they face is the pace of play.
She said the most challenging part is slowing down the pace, but she feels they improved during their Florida trip.
“You don’t really get to experience the level and pace of college softball until you get thrown into the fire,” Pleskovic said. “I think our freshmen and our younger players who maybe didn’t see a ton of time last year have come in and are doing a really good job of getting better and better each game.”
One of the freshmen who has risen to the occasion this season is Andrea Savage. Savage helped guide Bridgewater to victory in the second game of a doubleheader against Mary Washington when she slammed a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.
It was the game-winning hit, as the Eagles won 5-3.
Savage feels the most significant adjustment to collegiate play is the atmosphere, on and off the field. She’s also learning to adjust to the pitching, and it’s made her change things up at the plate.
“From [playing] travel ball, I was coming from pitching that was like 60 or 70 [mph],” Savage said. “Here, it’s a little bit slower so [I’ve] had to learn to sit and wait on the ball.”
Savage said she’s bonded with her teammates by doing fun things at practice and laughing about the small stuff. She added that they hang out often off the field, such as going to lunch or dinner after practice.
“I think we’re a pretty good team and a tight-knit team,” Savage said.
Savage isn’t focused on any personal goals this season. Instead, she wants just to be a team player.
“I just want to be able to be there for my team,” Savage said. “Be able to make the plays that I can make, hit the ball when I need to hit the ball and just do the things I need to do to produce for my team.”
While Savage’s collegiate softball career is just starting, Torie Shifflett’s decorated career will soon close. The graduate student out of Dayton said it’s sunk in a bit that it’s the last season she’ll play on a softball field.
“It’s kinda hard because I’ve been playing for 19 years of my life,” said Shifflett, a former standout at Turner Ashby High. “Part of me is excited for the next chapter of my life, but it is a little bittersweet thinking about in a month and a half or two months, I will take my last at-bat and take my cleats off one last time. That, I’m sure will be emotional — no matter when or where it’ll be — but I think I’m ready and I’ll be ready.”
One of the most prominent aspects of the game Shifflett learned in her time is not to let the moment get too big for them, and that’s something she’s tried to help the younger players understand.
“Sometimes you need to take a step back, re-evaluate, take a deep breath and be able to move forward with the play,” Shifflett said. “I think that’s something I learned early on, so I try to instill that in the freshmen as fast as possible — just not let the game get too quick for you.”
The Eagles start ODAC play next Saturday against Ferrum. As they continue to build, Shifflett said the doubleheader against Mary Washington told them exactly where they are as a team.
“We have learned a lot through our spring break trip, and it showed a lot [against Mary Washington],” Shifflett said. “We were able to bounce back and win those close games, and that’s something that’s going to help us move forward into conference play. … For me, getting my final year started in conference play is exciting. It’s a little bittersweet, but I’m just excited to be here and to do it with this group of girls.”
