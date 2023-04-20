BRIDGEWATER — After dropping Game 1 in a lowing score affair, Bridgewater upped the aggression for Game 2.
The Eagles went 1-1 on the day, dropping the opener 2-1 and winning 5-2 in the second game over Lynchburg in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball doubleheader on Wednesday at home.
The Hornets put up two runs in the final two innings to steal game one from the Eagles, but Bridgewater retaliated with a five-run fourth inning game two to ultimately secure the win.
BC head coach Megan Pleskovic knew going in that Lynchburg would be a tough task and that Emily Charlton is a solid arm in the circle. The LU ace pitched a complete game in game one.
“We knew we had to be pretty gritty in the at-bats,” Pleskovic said. “I think we let the changeup slow our hands up, but the second time around, we came in ready to attack. I think that’s the biggest difference, is that we had a more aggressive mindset [in Game 2], but we shrunk our zone a little bit more at the plate. That way, we could jump on the right pitches.”
Game 1 saw senior infielder Torie Shifflett (Turner Ashby) drive in a run off a single to left center field, the sole Bridgewater run. Freshman Mackenzie Cauthorn took the loss in the circle after tossing 6.1 innings and striking out two.
McKenna Mueller got things going in Bridgewater’s massive fourth inning in game two, doubling to center field to drive in two runs. Jordan Wise followed up by notching an RBI groundout, while Andrea Savage drove in a run off a single.
Shifflett tallied the fifth Bridgewater run in the fourth off an RBI double. Samantha Martin pitched a complete game for the Eagles, striking out six and only allowing two runs.
“[Martin] did a great job mixing in some strikeouts, but mostly just trusting her defense and getting a lot of missed hits,” Pleskovic said. “Our outfielders are fantastic and we know they can cover a lot of ground, and Samantha trusts that.”
Pleskovic credited Mueller’s fourth-inning at-bat as the momentum shifter of Game 2 and was proud of her for continuing to battle and find the right pitch.
“I went down 0-2, so I was going to have to swing the bat if anything’s close,” Mueller said. “[Dorcsis] was throwing on the outside corner, and [the umpire] wasn’t calling it. I just waited until she gave me a pitch that I could hit, and I just drove it back up the middle.”
The Eagles (19-13, 9-3 ODAC) sit tied for second with Roanoke in the ODAC standings. Mueller feels they have a lot of momentum as the regular season winds down but said she knows they have some tall tasks ahead.
“We have some tough teams coming up,” Mueller said. “As long as we play our game, hit the ball, and stay clean throughout the whole game, we’ll be fine.”
The Eagles host Randolph-Macon on Saturday in an ODAC doubleheader, then turn around Sunday to host Guilford in another ODAC doubleheader.
Mueller is excited to face Randolph-Macon and go against Grace Ellis, her old high school pitcher, a right-handed sophomore pitcher for the Yellow Jackets.
“It’ll be some great games,” Mueller said. “We’ll try to come out with a sweep.”
Pleskovic said the offensive mindset is to be tough outs to get, as she knows they’re on the home stretch of the regular season.
“We’re facing some of the top teams,” Pleskovic said. “Some great pitching and great coached teams, so it’s going to be all about how gritty and scrappy we can be in our at-bats, how we can hit our spots, and play good defense.”
