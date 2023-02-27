On its first day of a spring break trip to Winter Haven, Fla., Bridgewater split a softball doubleheader with non-conference opponents Dubuque and Alma on Monday.
The Eagles dominated the opener against Dubuque, pounding out 15 hits in a 6-0 win.
Bridgewater started its scoring when Turner Ashby alum Torie Shifflett singled to center to score Andrea Savage in the second inning, and Kaelyn Ramsey and Sarah Wimer, a Broadway graduate, followed it up with an RBI hit apiece to make it 3-0.
In the fourth, Hannah Mahan got on base on an error for BC and eventually came home on another hit from Shifflett to center field, and Jazmyne Smith gave the Eagles their final runs of the contest with a two-run home run to deep center to make it 6-0.
Freshman pitcher Mackenzie Cauthorn was electric in that win, giving up just one hit while going the distance for a complete-game shutout that included six strikeouts.
At the plate, Shifflett had a monster game with three hits and a pair of RBIs, while Wimer also had three hits and an RBI, and Smith had two hits and a couple of RBIs.
Other contributors to the BC offense included Cauthorn and Savage with two hits apiece, while Ramsey had an RBI double, and Page County alum Brooklynn Fridley added a hit.
The second game against Alma didn’t go as well for the Eagles, who suffered a 10-3 loss.
In that one, Page product Morgan Lucas had a solo home run in the second innings, and Smith and Jordan Wise each had RBI singles, but that was it offensively for BC.
Shifflett, Wimer, Smith, Wise, and Lucas accounted for Bridgewater’s only hits in the second game, and pitcher Elena Williams took the loss after giving up four runs — only one of which was earned — on six hits and zero walks in 2.1 innings played.
The Eagles (2-2) were set to get right back in action on Tuesday with two more games in Florida against non-conference opponents Cabrini and Adrian, beginning at 11 a.m.
