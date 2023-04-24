Guilford scored three runs in the sixth, and that proved to be the difference in a 3-2 victory over Bridgewater in Game 2 of an exciting Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball doubleheader matchup on Sunday at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
The Eagles took a 2-0 lead in the third inning of Game 2 when graduate student Torie Shifflett, a Turner Ashby alum, doubled home sophomore Hannah Mahan and freshman McKenna Mueller proceeded to bring home Shifflett with an RBI single of her own
But the Quaker used three hard hits in the third to score three runs and steal the win.
Despite losing in the circle, freshman standout Mackenzie Cauthorn was solid, tossing 5.2 innings and giving up three runs on four and two walks.
Cauthorn struck out five in relief work, replacing senior Brantley Swift in the second.
At the plate, Shifflett was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, while sophomore first baseman Morgan Lucas and senior outfielder Brooklynn Fridley, both Page County products, finished with a hit each, along with freshman right fielder Jordan Wise.
Fortunately for the Eagles, Game 1 was different, with the hosts winning 5-2.
In that one, BC junior Samantha Martin tossed 5.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three. Sophomore Erica Nelson made the save for the Eagles, going 1.1 innings and giving up no runs on two hits with a strikeout.
Mueller was 2-for-3 with an RBI in that one for Bridgewater, while Cauthorn had a two-run single, and freshman third baseman Andrea Savage added an RBI single.
Lucas also had a double for the Eagles, while Shifflett had a hit and a run scored.
The Eagles (20-14, 10-4) will return to the diamond on Wednesday as they travel down Interstate 81 to Salem to take on ODAC foe Roanoke in a conference doubleheader.
