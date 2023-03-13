Ohio Northern scored the first three goals of the second half to open up a four-point lead, and that proved to be the difference in a 9-5 non-conference men’s lacrosse victory over Bridgewater on Sunday in a snowy contest at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
Before that three-goal spurt in the third quarter, the Eagles and Polar Bears were in a tight battle, with Chris Martel scoring first for BC off a pass from Hayden Gourley to go up 1-0. The graduate student then added his second goal later in the frame off an assist from Connor McLean to knot the game at 2-2. McLean, another senior attacker, then got in on the scoring action off an assist from Luke Wendler to make it a 4-3 deficit at the half.
Wendler, a freshman, and sophomore Drew Huber both added second-half goals for Bridgewater, but the home team never recovered from the third-quarter ONU run.
Martel finished with two goals for BC (3-1) in its first loss of the season, while McLean had three points on a goal and two assists, and Wendler finished with a pair of points.
Gabriel Alexander, a junior, went 6-for-11 in faceoffs with three ground balls for the Eagles, while senior Samuel Sharps won 4-of-6 ground balls in the setback.
In goal, Tyler Carney had 12 saves in 60 minutes in the cage and five ground balls while also causing two turnovers. Sophomore defender Ryan Addison forced three turnovers.
It was Bridgewater’s lowest-scoring game since an 11-3 loss to Washington and Lee in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament in 2021. The Eagles will return to the field on Saturday against Ferrum for their conference opener at 1 p.m.
