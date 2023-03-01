Two thrilling extra-innings softball games were played in Winter Haven, Fla., on Tuesday, but Bridgewater came up short in both.
First, in a 2-1 loss in eight innings to Cabrini, the Eagles gave up a sac fly and a single in the bottom of the final frame to come up short in a low-scoring defensive contest.
Bridgewater’s lone score in that contest came in the opening inning when it loaded the bases, and Mackenzie Cauthorn, the two-way freshman standout, hit a sac fly into foul territory that allowed Torie Shifflett to come home and make it a 1-0 game.
Shifflett, a Turner Ashby alum, scored the lone run for the Eagles, while first baseman Jazmyne Smith was the only player with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4.
In the circle, Cauthorn gave up two runs — only one of which was earned — on seven hits and a walk while striking out five in 7.1 innings of work for Bridgewater.
Kaelyn Ramsey, Sarah Wimer (Broadway), and McKenna Mueller added one hit each.
The second game was just as exciting, with a few more runs scored, but ultimately Adrian used a sac bunt and an RBI grounder in the eighth to take the lead and sat down the Eagles in order in the bottom of the frame to hold on for a 4-3 victory.
Smith had a two-run homer in that loss for BC, which stranded seven runners on base, while Wimer, Peyton Gregory, and Brooklynn Fridley (Page County) had a hit each.
Brantley Swift took the pitching loss for the Eagles, giving up four runs — only two earned — on five hits and two walks while also striking out a pair of batters.
