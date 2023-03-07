BRIDGEWATER — It was a windy day for baseball on Tuesday, but that didn't derail Bridgewater's path to a victory.
Fourteen base hits and the pitching staff sitting 13 batters down on strikes made up the recipe for the Eagles' 14-2 non-conference win over nearby Mary Baldwin at home.
It was a unique coaching matchup between fourth-year BC head coach Ben Spotts and MBU head coach Scott Hearn, a former Bridgewater standout player, and assistant coach under Spotts. Hearn's records at BC include most career base hits (235), RBIs (165), and doubles (54). He assisted Bridgewater to a 36-win season — the most in program history.
"I recruited him years ago to play at Bridgewater and he was a really, really good player," Spotts said. "He coached here for a long time, so it's always good to see him when he brings his team up here to play against us."
Spotts said they've been in some "dogfights" with the relatively new program in Mary Baldwin, but Tuesday was one of those games they had in hand.
The Eagles (3-9) were able to break the game open with a four-run fifth inning, the same inning Mary Baldwin's starting pitcher Dylan Weatherly came off the mound.
Spotts credited Weatherly for keeping them off balance with several of his pitches.
"I knew if we could keep hanging in there, hopefully we could get to their bullpen and see if that would change it up a little bit," Spotts said. "Because I thought [Weatherly] threw really well. In the end, it worked out for us."
On Bridgewater's end, Spotts was pleased with starting pitcher Nick Harris for giving them a chance early in the game. The freshman fanned 78 pitches, notching six strikeouts and allowing only one run.
Harris didn't see much mound time over the team's spring trip to Georgia, so Spotts put him in the starting role on Tuesday.
He felt Harris took full advantage of his first career start and said it's good to see a young player off to a solid start.
"He's been good for us," Spotts said. "He's a guy we recruited here with the idea that he can pitch for us and have good stuff. He's thrown well this year, [but] it's just been in a bullpen role. We haven't been off to the best start here, so sometimes when you want to get him the ball, we haven't always been able to. … To put him out there and see [him start], he responded well."
Harris said their effort Tuesday was all the makings of a great game as they got up early, and the bats were hot.
"I'm definitely more comfortable [on the mound] when the bats are as good as they are," Harris said. "It makes it easy."
The Eagles drove in 12 RBIs on Tuesday, two driven in by designated hitter Brandan Hartman. The junior leads the team in hits (21) and RBIs (16) through the first 12 games.
"It feels good to go out here and we're just playing with the boys," Hartman said. "We're just trying to do what we can to win at this rate. It feels good to come out on top and we're just hoping to keep the train rolling here."
Even when they were up by seven, the Eagles kept swinging for the fences — tallying six more runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
"Everyone has to keep pushing, no matter what," Hartman said. "It's not over until it's over. It's just as important to keep the train going and not let the foot off the gas pedal."
Bridgewater will see Mary Baldwin at home again next Wednesday.
Hartman hopes the momentum builds in their favor as the season rolls on.
"Everyone's pumped up right now," Hartman said. "We're just looking to keep things going, keep the energy high and keep trucking."
