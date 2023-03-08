BRIDGEWATER — After a shaky start to the season, Bridgewater is now headed into Old Dominion Athletic Conference play on a two-game winning streak.
Highlighted by three home runs and pitcher Brett Tharp's 18th career save, the Eagles held on to claim a 5-4 non-conference upset of No. 18 Christopher Newport on Tuesday at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
A few of the factors BC head coach Ben Spotts pointed to were solid defense, no errors, and timely hits when describing what he said was one of the cleaner games the Eagles have played so far in the early season.
"We came off the momentum from [Tuesday's win against Mary Baldwin] and played well," Spotts said. "I thought [Wednesday], we were playing a good team where you're going to have to be good on the mound [and] you have to take advantage of opportunities to score runs when you get a chance. I think, like anything, you're hoping to match them on the mound. We threw a bunch of guys today, but we got good outings and guys went out, did a good job, and gave us a chance."
The Captains looked like they would steal the win away in the final innings as they closed the gap to a run in the top of the eighth.
Yet, Tharp proved in the top of the ninth why he'd been a reliable arm to close out games for much of his decorated Bridgewater career as he struck out the side for his second save of the season.
"That's been his role," Spotts said. "When you've lost some games early, we haven't been able to use him because we've been down late and it didn't make sense. For him to come into this role [Wednesday] was what he does and what he does best."
Bridgewater's defense held up through many tight innings throughout the game. The Captains left 12 total baserunners stranded, including leaving the bases loaded in the fourth.
Spotts credited his athletic, veteran players for rising to the occasion and getting themselves out of the jams.
"At times, we haven't always done that this year," Spotts said. "The recipe, the formula for winning is there when you do it right. When you don't, you can probably look back and see what got you in trouble when you didn't. We try to keep it simple and not overcomplicate it."
The first inning saw senior Jeffrey Snider jack a two-run homer over the 2014 ODAC Champions banner the program proudly hangs in right field.
"I saw a good amount of pitches [and] got to a 3-2 count," Snider said. "He gave me a pitch to hit and I just put a short swing on it and it handled itself. Those are the swings you look for on those pitches and I'm glad I could get it done."
Snider wouldn't be the only one to pop a two-run shot on Wednesday, as Brandan Hartman, a junior catcher from Lumberton, N.J., notched one of his own in the third inning that gave the Eagles the lead.
"He got me [in an] 0-2 [pitch count], and I knew I wanted a pitch up in the zone," Hartman said. "He left me a fastball up in the zone, and I was just looking to do some damage."
Bridgewater was trounced 11-1 by the nationally-ranked Captains earlier in the year in Newport News on Feb. 22. Despite that, Snider said the Eagles didn't necessarily enter Wednesday's game extra motivated.
"We didn't play as bad as the score might've seemed there," Snider said. "We made the routine plays, we just didn't pitch when we needed to. We knew [if] we pitched well and had some good hits at the right times, we'd give ourselves a chance."
The Eagles (4-9) travel to Lynchburg on Sunday for an ODAC doubleheader clash, the conference opener for this year's squad.
Spotts feels his team has taken a step in the right direction this week and hopes to carry the momentum into the clash with the Hornets. He knows he has many veterans who've been here before and said the main focus is playing their best baseball late in the season, much like last year.
"They understand what's waiting for us in conference play," Spotts said. "I don't think it's anything that the moment's too big for, it's just a matter of can we go out and execute what we need to. Fortunately, I have a lot of guys who have. It's just [a matter of] can we get on a right roll at the right time, and I think that's what we're trying to shoot for as we get into conference play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.