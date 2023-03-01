In Hilton Head, S.C., Moravian jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back en route to a 16-6 non-conference women's lacrosse victory over Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Trailing 12-0 in the second quarter, the Eagles got their first score when junior Ashley Venit found the back of the net off a beautiful assist from Grace Pietro.
Lauren Roberts, another BC junior, was the only other first-half scorer for BC, which was outshot 34-18 and allowed the Greyhounds to hold a 29-10 edge in ground balls.
Roberts and Venit led the Eagles with two points on a pair of goals each, while junior Kaity Petersheim tallied a goal, and Roberts had six draw controls.
Sophomore Rachael Robinson finished with a caused turnover and grabbed two ground balls for Bridgewater, also tallying nine saves, while the duo of Rylee Soltic and Brelyn Friedman played 30 minutes each and combined for seven saves in the setback.
The Eagles (1-2) return to action on Thursday at non-conference opponent Pfeiffer.
