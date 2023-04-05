BRIDGEWATER — With experience on its side, Bridgewater is prepared for battle as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s tennis tournament quickly approaches.
The Eagles want to make the most of their four remaining regular-season matches, as they sit seventh in the conference standings and hope to earn a higher seed.
Jordon Robinson is the head coach of both the BC men’s and women’s tennis teams and admitted it can get complicated trying to juggle both, but he’s ultimately made it happen.
Overall, he feels they make it work because he said the teams practice together about two or three times a season, but for the most part, he has separate practices.
“It’s certainly a balancing act in trying to give attention to both teams,” Robinson said. “I think we do a pretty good job of balancing it. There’s times we’ll practice together, but outside of that, we try to break things up and keep it a little more individualized to each team.”
Contrary to the men’s team, which Robinson describes as fairly young, the women’s team is experienced.
“We have a ton of experience,” Robinson said. “We’re a senior-heavy team. I think for us, we played some tight matches last year and lost quite a few. I think the hope this year is to get in those battles again, and hopefully with that experience, come out on top of some of those.”
One that has more experience than most is senior Emma Nesselrodt. The Turner Ashby alum transferred from Randolph-Macon College a year ago and is in the midst of her second season with the Eagles as a standout player.
Nesselrodt is the co-team captain, along with junior and East Rockingham graduate Emily Wylie. Nesselrodt knows her role as one of the team’s leaders and does what she can to keep the team's energy high.
“Our goal as captains is to make sure that we’re doing what we can to keep the team morale up,” Nesselrodt said. “Especially since we’ve had a lot of close matches during singles and doubles, it’s really important that we’re all staying loud, cheering and supporting each other as best we can.”
Nesselrodt is good friends with her former TA and current BC teammate Malena Hoover. Nesselrodt feels being back in the Bridgewater area can help inspire players from her former high school to take a similar route in college.
“We’re setting a good example for others playing at TA right now,” Nesselrodt said. “I think it gives them hope that even if they come from a local, smaller school not really known for tennis, you can still compete at the collegiate level if you put in the work.”
Like Nesselrodt, sophomore Grace Knighton is also in her second season playing for Bridgewater (5-7, 3-3 ODAC). The Page County alum is ranked second for the Eagles with a 6-5 overall record and has continued to improve this season.
Knighton led the team with 14 singles victories last year at the No. 6 spot, earning All-ODAC second-team honors at No. 6 singles.
She’s moved up to the No. 4 position this year, and while it’s a bit nerve-wracking, her experience from last year has helped her confidence.
“I was really confident in [playing] last year,” Knighton said. “Coming in to play four now and only having seniors above me is a bit scary. Especially because I only have one year of collegiate play, and playing at six is a lot different than playing at four. … Having played for a year already is really helpful.”
Knighton’s goal for this season is to be able to play more freely and not to overthink about being higher in the pecking order for Bridgewater than she was a year ago.
“It’s a bit nerve-wracking, but [I] just go out there and play as well as I can,” Knighton said. “Making sure that I’m playing up to my ability, and not comparing myself as much to my opponents.”
After playing at No. 4 last year, Nesselrodt jumped to playing No. 1 at singles and doubles. For her, she’s playing like she has nothing to lose — noting that she will see a lot more challenging competitors than last year.
“[My goal is] just playing at a higher level and still working hard,” Nesselrodt said. “[I’m] playing as much as I can outside of practice in order to prepare myself for playing a tough competitor. [I’m] keeping a good mindset while playing, as well.”
Robinson felt last year, they relied on the 4-6 spots to come through and help pick up a win. He believes it will require everyone’s best contributions to come away victorious this year as the ODAC tournament rounds the corner.
“Tennis is a very individual sport, but at this level, it takes the team to pull out victories,” Robinson said. “I think [with] everybody preparing the same way, and no matter what spot they’re playing, just going out and battling hard can hopefully lead to five wins in any given match.”
