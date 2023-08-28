BRIDGEWATER — After spending last spring as a restricted earnings tight ends coach at Division II Ohio Dominican, Joe Denney was referred by a friend for a full-time coaching opportunity before the 2023 season.
That opportunity would be at Bridgewater College as the tight ends/running backs coach, and when Eagles head coach Scott Lemn offered Denney the position, the decision was a no-brainer.
“Getting the chance to become a full-time coach was something I couldn’t pass up,” Denney said. “When Coach Lemn offered me a job, it was really hard to say no to it.”
Coming to a college town was a different atmosphere for Denney. Over the last 10 years, Denney has bounced around major cities, such as Chicago, Indianapolis, San Diego, and Columbus, Ohio.
Having served in the United States Marine Corps for seven years, Denney said he greatly understands how important close communities are, and he’s glad he gets to experience that in Bridgewater.
“It was really nice to get into a small-knit community,” Denney said. “I’ve really embraced Bridgewater, and I feel like Bridgewater has embraced me. I’m really excited for the start of the season.”
When Denney first arrived in Bridgewater, he was looking for a place. For about a week, Denney stayed with Lemn and his family and got the chance to get to know the third-year head coach on a personal and professional level.
“I got to meet the whole Lemn tribe,” Denney said. “All four of his kids. [He’s a] great leader, he’s a great father, and [I] got to see that first-hand living with him. He’s got a wealth of knowledge. Anytime you can have a guy that was an All-American at the Division I level that was also an award-winner, that’s a big-time guy. … I really got a chance to learn a lot from him.”
Lemn described Denney as a highly detailed coach and thinks he’s done an exceptional job teaching the running backs and tight ends the ins and outs of the offensive game plan.
“Marines are known as being very detailed,” Lemn said. “That’s been exciting. I think he brings a good energy to the group that he’s with, and I think he’s picked up our offense pretty quickly.”
Denney has garnered a wealth of coaching knowledge in his time. Before his move to DII last spring, Denney mentored the tight ends and running backs at the DIII Ohio institution Kenyon, where it ranked 24th in the nation in passing and total offense. Denney also has experience in high school coaching in Westerville, Ohio, and Naperville, Illinois.
With all his previous experience, Denney believes he and Lemn have been able to put their heads together and do wonders for the Eagles offense during the preseason.
“I’m able to meld my knowledge with Coach Lemn’s,” Denney said. “I think in turn, it’s had a good impact on our offense.”
Whenever Lemn looks for a new assistant coach, he asks himself how they can improve the program. With his background and knowledge of the game, Lemn is confident Denney can help lead the Eagles to new heights.
“The offense he came from [Kenyon] put up a lot of yards and a lot of points,” Lemn said. “I think for players hearing it from different voices at times helps too.”
One difference that Denney said he has from many coaches is that he wasn’t a prior college football player himself. Denney’s goal is to help lead the Eagles to success and prove that he didn’t need experience on the field to be a collegiate coach.
“Being someone that didn’t play in college like most coaches, you kinda have a chip on your shoulder to other people,” Denney said. “To prove that one, you know what you’re talking about, and two, that you belong.”
Denney holds a sports management degree from North Central and earned his masters in sports coaching from Ohio State. Through his education and prior coaching roles, Denney believes coaches must show they care about the players before playing for them.
“I don’t think guys will give you everything they have until they know you truly care about their well-being,” Denney said. “Not only on the football field, but off the football field as well.”
Denney joined the Marine Corps three days out of high school. He went to boot camp and started on June 5, 2011, and got out on Memorial Day 2018. Denney’s adopted father, Jim, also served in the Marine Corps.
The two main reasons that Denney served in the Marines were the ambition to follow in his adopted dad’s footsteps and the financial need for college.
“I always had a desire to serve the country,” Denney said. “Also realizing at the end of that, I’d be able to get my degree for free. I think that was a win-win for me.”
Lemn said Denney will hit them with stories from the Marines, and they realize he has many different experiences. Lemn thinks it’s beneficial for his players to know Denney’s story and believes he brings many aspects from the military into his coaching.
“When he was our players’ age, he was doing things a lot differently than what our guys were,” Lemn said. “His story is interesting. He committed to the Marine Corps before his senior year [of high school]. He had that goal and was able to do it. [He] brings a lot of that mentality with him here to his coaching — not just the hardness of it, but in connecting with people.”
As a position coach, Denney is responsible for about 20 players — similar numbers to who he was in charge of as a squad leader in the Marines. While there are many differences, Denney finds many similarities in coaching and his military past.
“You have guys that you’re responsible for,” Denney said. “It’s your job to make them better, on and off the field, and I think that translates very closely. I know the stakes are a little bit different from the Marines to college football, but being a competitor and being someone who wants to win, I think it translates very well.”
Denney’s first season with the Eagles is about to get underway, and he has huge goals in mind. Denney hopes to contribute in leading Bridgewater to not only an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title but a national title as well.
“I think we have those assets at Bridgewater,” Denney said. “It’s just [a matter of] continuing to build upon that as we hit those milestones. The first one obviously being winning the ODAC, then continuing to build on that in the years to come.”
