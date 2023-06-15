BRIDGEWATER — After winning the Virginia Sports Information Directors Indoor Track Athlete of the Year award for the second straight season, Bridgewater College track standout Adalia Coleman spoke last month on what she wanted to achieve during the outdoor track season.
Coleman, a junior, said the ultimate goal was to win the NCAA D-III titles in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.
“If I don’t win, hopefully coming back home with two All-American titles in the 100 and the 200 meter [dashes] is the next goal,” Coleman said.
Coleman couldn’t reach that highest goal, but with her sixth-place effort in the 100-meter dash and eighth-place outing in the 200-meter dash, she earned All-American honors in the three-day NCAA Outdoor National Championship from May 25-27.
Coleman earned the honor of Indoor Track Athlete of the Year on April 20 after becoming the NCAA Indoor champion in the 60-meter dash. Coleman said she was honored to receive the award last month but knew she couldn’t have done it alone.
“It’s honestly really rewarding winning it back-to-back,” Coleman said. “I feel like it’s a testament to our program as a whole and the work that’s been put in. I feel like trusting my coaches, our running program, and our lifting program all came full circle.”
BC men’s and women’s track and field head coach Denver Davis closed out his 13th season with the program. Last month, Davis spoke candidly of Coleman’s success and that awards such as Athlete of the Year are secondary results to her hard work.
“It speaks to the level of success I think we’re having as a program to have standout individuals like her on the team,” Davis said. “It’s nice for her, individually, to see her win anything. … Those are byproducts of her training, how hard she works, and the time that her and I put into what we’re doing here.”
Coleman said the 200-meter dash is her favorite event, between the indoor and outdoor track. She enjoys running the turns and feels she has a knack for it from the preparation she puts in.
“I feel like I’ve gotten really good at it, based on a training perspective and such,” Coleman said.
Regarding the 60-meter dash, Coleman believes her key to success is getting off the starting line and her ability to close in on her opponents if she’s behind.
“I’m pretty good off the gun and I can close really well,” Coleman said. “I feel like that’s why I have really good success in the 60.”
Coleman believes the start of a sprinting event is essential in having a quality result, as there isn’t much time to spare.
“In short sprints, every second matters,” Coleman said. “The faster you can get out, the better outcome it’ll be. You won’t have to fight to catch up with everyone else, you can get out as soon as the gun goes off.”
Davis said something he and Coleman worked on throughout the outdoor season was how to approach the start of her races, and he believes many sprinters have the wrong idea of going off the gun.
“There’s a lot of athletes that think they need to try and guess or anticipate when the gun’s going to go off,” Davis said. “We’ve definitely talked about it not as an anticipatory piece of her race, but as a straight reaction.”
While Coleman has improved on the nuts and bolts of putting a race together, Davis said one of the most significant areas he’s seen her grow is focusing on her health. He said Coleman would be in the athletic trainer’s office almost twice a day to keep her muscles loose and her body functioning to the best of its ability.
Davis feels Coleman has realized how important it is to take care of her body and know when to take a break.
“It’s better to take rest at certain times and get our body right than it is to hurt ourselves and be out for three weeks,” Davis said. “She’s come to understand that there’s a lot more fluidity in what we do [and] a lot of room for adjustment. … It’s allowed her to be a lot more focused, patient, and present in what she’s doing, knowing that every single day isn’t all or nothing.”
Davis said Coleman knows that she has to put in the extra effort, such as resting and recovering, in order to achieve the goals she wants.
As one of the team captions this past season, Davis said he received nothing but positive feedback from the team in terms of Coleman being a leader. Davis feels if the other athletes can see the effort Coleman puts in on and off the track will inspire them to work just as hard.
“You always hope that any of your highest caliber athletes in your program lead by example,” Davis said. “They’re having the success they’re having because they’re doing things right, and you hope other people on the team see that and emulate it, because you know if more people are following that example, they’re going to have success too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.