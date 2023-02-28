On Monday, despite a valiant effort, Bridgewater ultimately came up short in a 5-1 non-conference women's tennis loss to Assumption in Hilton Head, S.C.
The Eagles were swept on the top half of the singles ladder by the Greyhounds.
Grace Knighton, a Page County alum, earned a 6-3, 2-1 retirement win at No. 4 singles.
BC (1-1) was right back in action Wednesday against Wartburg in Hilton Head.
