Bridgewater men's lacrosse graduate student Chris Martel has been named to the USILA/Dynamic Division III Team of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The 5-foot-9 attackman scored eight points in the Eagles' season-opening victory over non-conference opponent Hendrix on Sunday, tallying six goals and a pair of assists.
The graduate student recorded a hat trick before the five-minute mark of the contest before scoring his fourth as the second quarter began. Last season's Old Dominion Athletic Conference goal leader and a BC all-time great, Martel, found the back of the net twice before the end of the half and tacked on a pair of assists in the win.
It is the second honor of his career for Martel, a Linthicum, Md., native, and he was set to return to the field Wednesday with another road contest against Piedmont.
