BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater linebacker Aaron Nice is on the fast track to having a stellar sophomore season.
In just the first two games of the season, the Stuarts Draft alum has topped his career high in total tackles in both games, garnering 13 tackles against Susquehanna and 11 at Southern Virginia.
This comes off the heels of an eventful offseason for Nice. Between a video of Nice deadlifting 445 pounds that went viral on social media and becoming a national champion weightlifter, there was a lot for the defensive standout to reflect on.
Nice has remained humble through all the success, and while he’s been off to a hot start this season, Nice said his focus is to be a team leader and help his teammates reach new levels of potential.
“I really didn’t get a chance to do that a lot last year because I was learning for myself,” Nice said. “I’ve tried to focus on that a lot.”
There was much weightlifting and running on Nice’s offseason schedule to prepare himself physically for this season, but there was also much time spent on the mental aspect of the game and how to be a better leader.
“We had a bunch of meetings this off-season,” Nice said. “Both leadership and position groups to further develop our leadership skills and our knowledge of defense.”
Third-year BC head coach Scott Lemn said many of Nice’s teammates saw his leadership potential, and while his on-field success has turned some heads, it’s the time he’s spent with the team that has many of the Eagles looking to him for guidance.
“A lot of that has to do with on-field performance,” Lemn said. “He backed it up through his time in the weight room and his commitment there, and his commitment to his teammates and the time he spends with them. He’s trying to take on that role, but that’s one that he’s been thrust into by his teammates, too.”
Those teammates surrounded Nice in the Bridgewater weight room back in February and celebrated with him as if they just won a national championship when the sophomore deadlifted 445 pounds with ease. The video gained widespread attention as ESPN College Football posted it on its X account — amassing over 1.5 million views.
Nice said the best part about that experience was having his teammates go berserk in excitement, and he believes the exposure the video has gained gave many sports fans an insight into how close the Bridgewater team is.
“I think that was the most fun part,” Nice said. “The celebration after with all my brothers was probably the funnest part about that. … The world can see how close we are as a team and the energy that we bring to all our lifts and preparation.”
Yet, Nice earned a much more significant achievement than views on social media when he became the 2023 Junior National Champion in weightlifting in Colorado Springs, Colo., back in June. Because of football, Nice needs to pump iron, and he’s become passionate about it.
“The past couple of years, I’ve learned that I’ve been pretty good at it,” Nice said. “I have a personal weightlifting coach now, and he wanted me to start doing some competitions.”
Nice believes there are many parallels between picking up a set of weights and putting on a football helmet; both take an exceptional amount of commitment.
“I think it 100 percent translates,” Nice said. “Everything from just getting stronger and more athletic, to discipline and nutrition. Everything definitely translates to the football field as well.”
Nice recorded 59 total tackles and 10 sacks in his freshman season and earned many accolades, including second-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference, second-team VaSID All-State, and VaSID Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Lemn said Nice has already added to what he started last year and has done an excellent job developing his body through his training. Lemn believes Nice’s desire to improve and take his game to newer heights speaks to Nice’s character on and off the field.
“He’s somebody that’s always working to build on what’s next,” Lemn said. “That’s not just on the football field, that’s who Aaron Nice is.”
