Former Spotswood High star Austin Nicely is heading into the next phase of his baseball career.
Nicely, a Grottoes native who was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft, was named the new Bridgewater College pitching coach on Tuesday, the school announced.
Nicely comes to BC after spending the last 10 years pitching professionally, most recently with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League. He claimed Pitcher of the Month following a stellar month of September in 2021, going 4-0 with five starts and struck out 18 batters across 34.1 innings. That season, Nicely sat among leaders in nearly every pitching category in the Atlantic League.
Nicely spent four years in the Astros organization as he compiled 131.2 innings pitched in 39 appearances in rookie league and short-A ball. Following four years in the minors, Nicely signed with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League in 2018, where he helped the team to two postseason appearances.
In addition, Nicely worked as a pitching consultant with Next Level Athletic Development and is currently a co-owner of The Batting Cave in Grottoes with his father Tim Nicely, a 1991 Bridgewater College graduate and the head coach of the Grottoes Cardinals in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
"I am excited to welcome Austin and his family to Bridgewater College and our baseball program," said Eagles head coach Ben Spotts. "His experience and knowledge from 10 years playing professional baseball will be invaluable to the development of our pitching staff. I know he is looking forward to meeting our players and getting to work this fall."
